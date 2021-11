Chef Rachel Hargrove came back to Below Deck with unfinished business: confronting Bosun (now First Officer) Eddie Lucas over comments he made on season 8 of the Bravo hit. "Well, let's just put it this way: He is very lucky that I was in a tiny town in Italy," Rachel tells ET over video chat, reacting to remarks Eddie made about her last season, quotes she didn't hear until the episodes aired while she was in lockdown in Europe. Eddie didn't hold back last season, criticizing Rachel for being unprofessional (she quit the yacht for a night) and taking issue with her drunken antics on crew days off (for which she says she's never apologizing).

