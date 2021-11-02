CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine near 9/11 memorial

By PETER SMITH
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe spiritual leader of the world's Eastern Orthodox Christians gave his formal blessing Tuesday to an ornate shrine that will replace a small parish church destroyed during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, nearing the completion of a 12-day U.S....

The Conversation U.S.

US Muslims gave more to charity than other Americans in 2020

Muslim Americans gave more to charity in 2020 than non-Muslims, we found in a new study. They are also more likely to volunteer, we learned. Only 1.1% of all Americans are Muslim, and their average income is lower than non-Muslims’. But as we explained in our Muslim American Giving 2021 report, their donations encompassed 1.4% of all giving from individuals. U.S. Muslims, a highly diverse and quickly growing minority, contributed an estimated US$4.3 billion in total donations to mostly nonreligious causes over the course of the year. As philanthropy scholars, we believe our findings are significant not only because this is the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abc17news.com

Biden, orthodox patriarch discuss climate, religious freedom

President Joe Biden and the spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians discussed ways to fight climate change, end the coronavirus pandemic and the importance of religious freedom during an Oval Office session Monday. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew met separately with Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken not long after being hospitalized overnight for feeling unwell at the outset of his 12-day visit to the United States. While Bartholomew’s visit was expected to draw attention to the plight of the small Orthodox Christian minority in his homeland of Turkey, he took a diplomatic tone at an earlier breakfast meeting hosted by Turkish Ambassador Hasan Murat Mercan, according to remarks released by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.
RELIGION
WOKV

Orthodox patriarch released from hospital, set to meet Biden

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians, was released from a Washington hospital Monday morning after an overnight stay early in his 12-day visit to the United States. Bartholomew, 81, was scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden later Monday at the White House, and also to...
RELIGION
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Eastern Orthodox patriarch calls for environmental stewardship in ‘historic’ visit to Notre Dame

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians, called for Christians to assume responsibility for addressing climate change and suppressing the COVID-19 pandemic during his convocation ceremony at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on Thursday evening. Bartholomew, the 270th archbishop of Constantinople-New Rome and successor to the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Herald-Palladium

Orthodox patriarch hospitalized after stent procedure

NEW YORK (AP) — The spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians was staying overnight in a New York City hospital after having a stent placement Wednesday afternoon at the conclusion of his U.S. visit, according to the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, 81, of Constantinople underwent the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Post

Daughter of the late, disgraced evangelical leader Ravi Zacharias leaves father’s ministry to start her own

The CEO of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries is leaving the beleaguered organization, eight months after an independent investigation detailed the abuse and misconduct of the ministry’s late founder. The evangelical magazine Christianity Today reported last week that Sarah Davis, daughter of Zacharias, has resigned from RZIM to start a new...
RELIGION
arcamax.com

How can we determine if a pastor is preaching from the Bible?

Q: How can we determine if a pastor is preaching from the Bible and not from another source that may sound good but is not God’s Word? – D.P. A: Through Bible study and prayer, we are given discernment to tell the difference between what is of God and what is not. God’s people are instructed to test the various doctrines that abound, and test them against the standard of the Word of God. This should drive us to daily Bible reading.
RELIGION
CBS Pittsburgh

Pope Francis Appoints Fr. Mark Eckman As Auxiliary Bishop In The Diocese Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pope Francis has named Fr. Mark Eckman as the auxiliary bishop of Pittsburgh. Eckman has been a priest in the diocese for over 36 years and currently serves as a pastor of Resurrection Parish, serving Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair. His appointment was made public on Friday in Washington D.C. by Archbishop Christophe Pierre. “The Holy Father’s appointment is a gift to our diocese and brings great joy to me. Bishop-elect Eckman is a born and raised Pittsburgher who has a deep devotion to Jesus and the people of this region,” Bishop David...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
Washington Post

First they were ignored. Now, they’re being sent far from their families and attorneys.

Eric Weaver has sat on both sides of a D.C. jail cell. He works where he was once confined, giving him a been-though-it perspective that has allowed him to gain the trust of many of the jail’s residents. They know that when they talk, he’ll listen, and lately, he’s been listening to many ask him the same question: Does he know who’s on the list?
POLITICS
Washington Post

New York City cuts vaccine mandate deal with unions

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. New York City said Thursday that it had reached an agreement with at least four unions representing some 75,000 city employees to establish rules about how workers can apply for medical or religious exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Prestigious Law School to Ditch Name After Founder’s Deadly History Comes to Light

California’s first law school, the UC Hastings College of the Law, will change its name so it no longer references its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who played a significant role in the mass killings of Indigenous people, the Los Angeles Times reports. The school launched a view after a former adjunct professor wrote an op-ed about how the Yuki tribal members’ ancestors were targeted and killed by Hastings in the 1850s and 60s. School dean and chancellor, David Faigman, said the review committee’s report “told a very disturbing and horrific story of Hastings promoting genocide to his own benefit.” It found that Hastings promoted exploration expeditions in Northern California that killed and displaced hundreds of Yuki Indians. He then took the land for himself and paid the state $100,000 to establish the law school.
COLLEGES
Comments / 0

