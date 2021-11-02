CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

West Monroe woman arrested after stealing food stamp card and spending nearly $600

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 5 days ago

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Thursday, August 12, 2021, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the West Monroe Police Department front counter due to unauthorized use of a food stamp card.

The complainant mentioned that 34-year-old Carrie Ann Walker stole her daughter’s food stamp card and used it three times without permission.

According to the complainant, Walker used the card on August 8, 2021, for $1.99 and $358.46 at Brookshires and $235.20 at Walmart. The complainant mentioned they contacted a manager at Brookshires and was able to view a picture from the surveillance system of Walker using the card.

Walker was contacted and admitted that she used the complainant’s food stamp card. She also mentioned that she and the complainant frequently trade cards and have reimbursed her money and gasoline for the Brookshires purchases.

After an investigation was done, the complainant stated that she and Walker never traded cards in the past and that Walker was not truthful when speaking to officers. On Monday, November 1, 2021, Walker was arrested by Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies. She was charged with three counts of Unauthorized Use of Food Stamp Card.

