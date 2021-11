PITTSBURGH — After nearly two years of working through the pandemic, a group of UPMC employees gathered at the front of the Steel Tower with a list of demands. “Lately, we’ve been short-staffed, and don’t have the people necessary to do our jobs. If we don’t have the people necessary to do our jobs, how can they expect us to take care of patients properly?” UPMC Food and Nutrition employee, Khalil Brown said.

