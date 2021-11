By November 19th, major league teams must add minor league players to their 40-man roster who are eligible for the Rule 5 Draft, otherwise they will risk those players falling to other teams in the draft. For the casual fan, the Rule 5 Draft consists of players signed at age 18 or younger who have not beed added to their team’s 40-man roster within five seasons, and players signed at age 19 or older who have not been added to the 40-man roster within four seasons.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO