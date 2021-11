Bucks County residents impacted by remnants of Hurricane Ida are eligible to apply for temporary Disaster Unemployment Assistance. “The Wolf Administration has worked quickly with the federal Department of Labor to stand up this temporary disaster unemployment program to help Pennsylvanians in the hardest hit counties as they continue recovering from Ida,” said Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “I strongly encourage Pennsylvanians whose employment is impacted as a direct result of Ida in one of the six federally-declared counties to apply for these benefits.”

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 25 DAYS AGO