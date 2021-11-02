NYC mayoral candidates bring emotional support to voting booth

NEW YORK ( PIX11 ) — New York City’s leading candidates for mayor each brought something special with them to cast their ballot on Election Day.

When Democratic hopeful Eric Adams voted at P.S. 81 in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn Tuesday morning, he carried a photo of his mother, who passed away earlier this year . After voting, Adams said he felt his mother’s presence with him:

In Manhattan, Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa showed up at his polling site with one of his cats. Sliwa’s campaign said he was not able to bring the kitty, named Gizmo, inside because of a sign at the entrance to Frank McCourt High School reading, “NO PETS IN POLLSITE.”

Though he questioned whether it was a citywide policy, Sliwa later tweeted that the sign had been taken down. He was hit by a cab last week and faces an uphill battle. A recent poll from NEWS10’s sister station in New York City showed that Adams is widely favored in the heavily Democratic city.

