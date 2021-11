Latina women in the U.S. had to work all the way through 2020 and well into October 2021 to earn the equivalent of the 2020 wages of white, non-Hispanic U.S. men. October 21 marked Latina Equal Pay Day, the last in a row of equal pay days for different races and ethnicities published by the National Women's Law Center, also comprising Black Women's Equal Pay Day on August 3 and Native American Women's Equal Pay Day on September 8 of 2021. The equal pay day for all U.S. women (compared to all U.S. men) was March 24. This means that on average, American working women are paid 82 cents for every dollar that working men make.

SOCIETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO