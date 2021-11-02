CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas Tech Signature Weekend of Giving raises over $200,000

By C.C. McCandless
 5 days ago

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Signature Weekend of Giving 2021, a fundraising effort led by the Arkansas Tech University Division of Advancement for the Arkansas Tech University Foundation, raised $200,606.08 in support of student access and student success during this past Homecoming weekend.

According to a press release from the university, alumni, parents, faculty, staff, students and friends of the institution made 690 gifts in support of a variety of ATU causes.

We are so thankful for the alumni, students, faculty, staff and friends of the university who graciously give every year for our Signature Weekend of Giving. The Arkansas Tech family comes together to think bigger for our institution every year, and it is inspiring to see the results.

Caroline Kitchens, ATU director of annual giving programs and interim director of alumni relations

This marked the seventh consecutive year in which ATU has conducted a Signature Weekend of Giving.

