Troy, NY

Order discounted composting supplies in Troy by November 10

By Sarah Darmanjian
 5 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- The City of Troy is having its final sale on home composting supplies. People have until November 10 to order backyard composter bins, rain barrels, and other home composting equipment online at a discounted rate.

Troy launches composting pilot program for residents

Troy started the program to promote environmentally-friendly practices. Composting keeps food waste out of landfills. People do not have to be Troy residents to order supplies.

“Diverting food scraps and other organic materials from local landfills helps reduce our City’s environmental footprint and creates a renewable resource for local gardens. We are pleased to continue our partnership with BrandBuilders to help increase access to backyard composting, and I encourage Troy families to explore composting opportunities for their home,” said Troy Mayor, Patrick Madden.

City of Troy receives $88k grant for composting pilot program

A complete list of composting supplies is available online . Orders must be placed by Wednesday, November 10. Orders are estimated to be ready for pick-up on Saturday, November 13. For more information about Troy’s composting program call 800-842-0527, or contact City Recycling Coordinator Renee Panetta, or Recycling Specialist Naomi Pitkin, at recycling@troyny.gov.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

