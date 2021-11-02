CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Chicano Batman’s Eduardo Arenas Got Inspired to Write His Anti-Gentrification Cumbia Rebajada Featured on ‘The Sellout’

By Mariah Castañeda
 5 days ago
Before becoming a founding member and bassist of Chicano Batman, Eduardo Arenas was an urban planning student. He’d won a McNair Scholarship as a USC student. And when he was there 18 years ago, he’d give presentations that came with a warning: Gentrification is coming to Boyle Heights. “Nobody...

Austin Chronicle

Chicano Batman’s Finely-Tuned Groove Lifts Levitation’s Opening Night

L.A.-born, genre-defying rock band Chicano Batman brings the kind of performance that makes you want to shake your ass, but also put your head on someone’s shoulder. Angelica Garcia and Crumb opened Thursday night’s Levitation proceedings at Stubb’s with not so much a bang as a hypnotizing snare brush, so it was a smart choice for Chicano Batman to start higher-energy with “Cycles of Existential Rhyme,” off their seminal, eponymously named album. The crowd, who’d been totally put on ice by the autumn weather and Crumb’s chill, psychedelic vibes, warmed up as shag carpet patterns of light blur into funky synth chords and strong guitar riffs. Lead vocalist Bardo Martinez floats across the stage whipping his gorgeous mop to keep time, confirming my suspicions that the original band probably would not have stayed together for nearly 14 years if he had gone bald.
AUSTIN, TX
LATACO

Is This Eerie Orange County Hiking Trail La Llorona’s Original Haunting Grounds? A Paranormal L.A. TACO Investigation (Video)

Located a few minutes east of Orange near the unincorporated town of Silverado, Black Star Canyon’s 6.7-mile eponymous trail offers a breathtaking daytime adventure through Orange County’s Santa Ana Mountains as it weaves past lush greenery, dramatic open spaces, waterfalls, and Native American ruins. Unless you’re an outdoor enthusiast, none of these things matter.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Pat Cleveland, 71-Year-Old Model and Halston Muse, Reflects on First L.A. Runway Show

Wednesday night marked a first for Pat Cleveland. The 71-year-old celebrated supermodel and long-time Halston muse, known for championing inclusivity, walked her first runway in Los Angeles. The occasion was the close of the Julia Clancey fashion show, part of a fashion week in L.A. sponsored by digital textile printing company Kornit. Event and film producer Bryan Rabin connected Cleveland and Clancy to make the moment a reality. Known for her glamorous kaftans and turbans, Clancey (who lives between West Hollywood and London) worked with Kornit to create the first prints for her brand — think rainbow martini glasses and graphic...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The L.A. TACO Guide to Día de Los Muertos Events—Including Our Own ‘TACOLAND’—Happening In Los Angeles In 2021

For ten years, I have been curating Day of the Dead event guides for L.A. TACO. Seeing communities come together to celebrate this tradition throughout Los Angeles, the Valley, and Orange County over the years has been a privilege. While movies and other pop culture events have lifted the profile of Día de Los Muertos, community-based celebrations have always held it down and honored the spirit of this tradition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Tragedy and Death In Los Angeles: 12 Lesser-Known Evil and Eerie Real Events In L.A.’s History

Los Angeles’ history involving tragedy and death does not make it into American history textbooks. Often the harsh realities get glossed over for a cleaner narrative. But as any person who has lived long enough in Los Angeles may know, heartbreak and broken dreams are our bread and butter here. From the Mansons to the Black Dahlia, we have contributed more than our fair share to society’s collective nightmares, so just in time of the Halloween season, we are looking back on an ominous baker’s dozen of some of the lesser-known and truly evil bits of Los Angeles history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Why casting Sofia Vergara to play drug queenpin Griselda Blanco amounts to "whitewashing"

"White Hollywood execs (so basically, nearly all Hollywood execs) need to understand once and for goddamned all that Latine is not a race, and that a sexy tan, accent and brown eyes don’t make you a Person and Latine of Color," says Alberto Cox Délano. "Latin American whiteness originates from a different matrix and implies a whole other level of racialized privilege. That’s something everyone in Latin America, especially if you’re white, will learn through microaggressions and osmosis, regardless if you were raised in a progressive household or in an Opus Dei private school. I needed the Maddowing before to explain why the announcement that Sofía Vergara will play Griselda Blanco in a Netflix miniseries isn’t just a case of the miscast, it is a case of whitewashing. Because Sofía Vergara is a white Latina woman, one of the most accomplished, certainly, but white. Raised in a cattle-ranching family, which in Latin America, means well-off and white. Griselda Blanco was born into poverty, a brown Colombian woman. It’s important you understand that throughout Latin America, poverty is heavily if not overwhelmingly racialized. But regardless of where each of these women was born and raised, the important thing is Latino actors of Color, which represent the vast majority of the population, have been systematically erased from the film and TV industry in Latin America. Look at any Telenovela. That is also the case in the US Industry, however, for reasons I don’t think I can explain correctly. Latina actresses of Color have managed to reach levels of stardom in Hollywood that would’ve been impossible in Telemundo/Univisión-land. That makes this case of whitewashing doubly egregious because there are plenty of Latinas of Color in Hollywood or transitioning into that market that would’ve been much more suitable to play Griselda Blanco, a meaty role."
MOVIES
Indy100

From Kanye West to Beyoncé, every state’s richest celebrity revealed

It comes as no surprise that many American athletes, singers, actors, business people, and others in the entertainment industry across the country are, well, multi-millionaires.What you may not have considered is who the most financially successful person from each state has turned out to be.Recent data mapped out by StatsPanda on Instagram now shows who is the wealthiest public figure from each US state.According to recent data published by StatsPanda on Instagram, there are many faces that we would expect to be the most affluent in certain states ... along with some unexpected ones. ...
LATACO

Tensions Rise Among the Street Vendors Outside LACC Swap Meet and the Open-Air Market’s New Owner

Street vendors from all over Los Angeles took action Tuesday morning in front of city hall to once again demand from the county, city, and state to put a stop to the continued criminalization and displacement of street vendors. Among them were vendors from Avenue 26, Bonnie Brae, Hollywood, and sidewalk vendors who operate outside of the Los Angeles Community College Swap Meet, also known as LACC Swap, who are currently facing threats of displacement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Selling Burritos in the Street and More Barrio Wisdom From the Viral Tortilla-Rolling U.S. Senator and First Latino To Represent California

The nostalgic power of talking about life and getting deep over the food that you grew up on remains undefeated. L.A. TACO shared a plate of birria (made from both beef and goat) and a great cóctel de camarón with the United States Senator Alex Padilla at El Tarasco Mexican Restaurant in Sylmar California, and his wife Angela Padilla who grew up on the other side of the Valley. Padilla grew up in Pacoima and has “eaten his way” through the entire menu at the Valley institution that has been open for 35 years. His mother, an immigrant from Chihuahua, Mexico, worked cleaning houses. From Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, who still lives nearby in the house that Padilla grew up in, his father was a short-order cook at diners his entire life.
CALIFORNIA STATE
LATACO

Is Valle de Guadalupe Over? The Fight to Protect Mexican Wine Country

More than 300 winemakers, hospitality workers, and residents of Valle de Guadalupe successfully marched through Mexican wine country on Saturday afternoon in a peaceful protest opposing the construction of a 62-acre temporary music venue that would hold up to 25,000 people. The following day, a concert was set to take place but ultimately moved to another location due to the community’s pushback.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The L.A. TACO Guide to the Best Tacos in the South Bay, Harbor Area, Wilmington, and San Pedro (Mapped)

I have roots in the South Bay, Harbor Area, and San Pedro. For my high school prom, I drove all the way from Lynwood to Omelette and Waffle in San Pedro. Almost every Angeleno has fond memories of eating seafood at the San Pedro pier. Most of my 20s were spent working in this huge area of Los Angeles. I worked at a now-defunct taxi company that serviced the South Bay when I was in college. After that I worked as a driver delivering packages from the Amazon overlords in Redondo Beach, El Segundo, and Torrance. Then as a medical scribe in the Gundo for a few years. In other words, I have a real fondness for this part of L.A. because I spent most of my adult life here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Tacos For Mental Health: 20 Cents Of Every Single Dollar At This New Taquería Goes To a Charity Supporting Transitional Youth

At Gogo’s, it’s less about the food and more about the cause. Gogo’s Tacos, a new taquería inspired by the street tacos that you grew up with, is the latest venture from 28-year-old Brittney Valles of Guerrilla Tacos. Twenty cents of every dollar you spend goes to Valles’ charity, the Juan Carlos Cantoni Foundation, which provides resources for young adults aging out of foster care and other social services.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MovieMaker

How Virginia Woolf’s Orlando Inspired Andrew Ondrejcak’s “The Actress”

One of Virginia Woolf’s most popular novels served as the inspiration for “The Actress,” a short film written and directed by Savannah College of Art and Design alum Andrew Ondrejcak and commissioned by the university. “I’m, like, obsessed with Virginia Woolf’s Orlando,” Ondrejcak told MovieMaker. His short film “The Actress,”...
SAVANNAH, GA
kcrw.com

How the 1970 Chicano Moratorium sparked Día de los Muertos in LA

The first public Día de los Muertos celebration in LA was held nearly 50 years ago at Evergreen Cemetery in Boyle Heights. Up until then, observance was a largely private tradition with Indigenous roots in Mexico. Ofrendas, or altars, were constructed inside the home. Public participation in the holiday largely stems from the art and activism ignited by the 1970 Chicano Moratorium and movement for civil rights, according to Boyle Heights historian Shmuel Gonzales, who offers walking tours of Evergreen Cemetery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
