CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

It’s a Southern Thing!

By WFXB Staff
wfxb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are sayings that well if you are not from the south, could confuse you or leave you to ponder how does...

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

BASE's halloween jamboree brings Southern Oregon communities together

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Black Alliance for Social Empowerment has made an effort over the last year toward a more inclusive Southern Oregon, always with the youth as the top priority. BASE held a Halloween jamboree in the Rogue Valley parking lot for families to enjoy music, games, and food. The...
MUSIC
abc17news.com

Hurricane Rick heads for landfall on Mexico’s southern coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A slightly strengthened and compact Hurricane Rick is closing in on Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, heading toward a predicted landfall late Monday morning amid warnings of potential flash floods in the coastal mountains. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Rick had maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 kph) late Sunday and is expected to go ashore somewhere on the coast between the resort of Zihuatanejo and the seaport of Lazaro Cardenas. The center warns that Rick could produce flash floods and mudslides in the mountainous terrain on the coast. Forecasters say the storm is relatively compact, with hurricane force winds extending out only 25 miles (40 kilometers) from the eye.
ENVIRONMENT
Newport News-Times

Pat E Mac’s BBQ truck offers Southern-style food

NEWPORT — There are some people who eat to live and some people who live to eat. Then there is Pat McKnight — a man who lives to feed others. McKnight is the owner of Pat E Mac’s BBQ, a classic southern barbecue food truck based in Newport. It’s a family-owned business that was started by Pat, his wife, Beth, and their children. But Pat’s journey to pitmaster started when he was a young boy.
NEWPORT, OR
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southerner
midfloridanewspapers.com

Storm expected to drench Florida

SEBRING — Highlands County residents, along with the rest of Florida, can expect to see lots of rain this weekend, with some areas of coastal flooding, according to the National Weather Service. LaTosha “Tosh” Reiss, manager of Highlands County Emergency Management said she didn’t expect to see much flooding from...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The week Is Banjo

Banjo is brand new to rescue and ISO a  foster or forever home. He is a happy 7-8-year-old, 25-pound, tri-colored beagle boy that enjoys tasty treats and leisurely walks. Banjo is a friendly fellow that likes people and gets along well with other dogs. He would love a fenced yard and a canine companion in […] The post Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The week Is Banjo appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PETS
communityimpact.com

Cormier's Kitchen serves up Cajun cooking, Southern comfort in Spring

Once patrons step through the doors of Cormier’s Kitchen in Spring, they are instantly transported to Cajun country, where boudin, jambalaya and gumbo reign supreme. Opened by Louisiana native Kevin Cormier in July 2019, Cormier’s Kitchen boasts a menu filled with family recipes for Southern staples and Cajun classics. “Even...
pittsburghmagazine.com

Perspectives: So, How’s the Drive on the Southern Beltway?

Amid the blend of fanfare, confusion and grousing that has accompanied the opening of Pennsylvania Turnpike 576 — colloquially, the Southern Beltway — one question has gone unanswered. Is it, you know, nice to drive on?. While not everyone pays attention to how pleasant a given roadway is, it can...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KEYC

Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota opens winter exhibit

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kids got a head start on winter activities thanks to the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota. Museum Education Supervisor Patrick McCarthy stated, “They can get some activity in, get excited about winter events.”. Its annual Northwoods Winter Exhibit opened Tuesday morning, and the museum said its...
MANKATO, MN
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricanes of All Time

The 2020 hurricane season was one of the most active on record — a dozen different storms landed in the contiguous U.S., breaking the century-old record of nine. In fact, experts exhausted the list of 21 names used to designate hurricanes each year, forcing them to begin using Greek letters as a backup. This had […]
ENVIRONMENT
shoredailynews.com

TREASON: A Disquisition in brief on Lincoln’s Invasion of the Southern States.

In previous commentary I argued Lincoln’s “total war” against the Confederacy included acts of terrorism: the use of unlawful violence against non combatants {women, .children, the old. and sick) for political gain… war crimes. Crimes against ,humanity… atrocities. Here I further argue his war to “save the Union” was in fact an assault against the Constitution and he committed Impeachable offences in violation of his oath of Office to uphold the Constitution. Treason. Consider:
POLITICS
Spencer Evening World

Hiker's Path: A southern Indiana favorite - Versailles State Park

The latent fall colors in the Indiana forests are finally beginning to appear. The weather has been a little unpredictable, but we have had quite a few nice Autumn days. I recently made a road trip down to the Southern part of our beautiful state. Destination?. Versailles State Park! The...
INDIANA STATE
wfxb.com

How to Win at “National Men Make Dinner Day”

Thursday is National Men Make Dinner Day! This day was created for men who do not know their way around the kitchen and for the women in their lives who need a break. There are a few rules that come with the occasion. No pick up, take out, guys! The meal must include four ingredients and at least one cooking utensil other than a fork. the man sets the table. The man must also do the shopping and cleaning for the meal.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wfxb.com

Turkey is One of the Top Hated Thanksgiving Foods?

This time of year there are always polls about the best and worst holiday foods and one was just released! It specifically looks at the foods we hate the most. Over 1,000 people were asked to name the traditional thanksgiving foods they don’t care for and there are some very heavy hitters near the top of this list. On average 30 percent of Americans wish cranberry sauce was not a Thanksgiving staple. After that, this may shock you, one in four Americans don’t care to eat turkey! Green bean casserole, sweet potatoes and stuffing rounded out the top five.
FOOD & DRINKS
wfxb.com

Need Tutoring? Meet the Palmetto Literacy Council!

Dodi Hodges with the Palmetto Literacy Council shares how the organization helps our community. The Palmetto Literacy Council is a nonprofit, tax-exempt, 501(3)c, volunteer organization that provides free tutoring for school-age children to adults who struggle with basic reading, writing, and math.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy