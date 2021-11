Two more undefeated, College Football Playoff hopefuls bite the dust. And Cincinnati almost made it three with a goal-line scare against Tulsa. But the road to Week 11 saw both Michigan State and Wake Forest fall. Alabama also got a scare, but held on at home against LSU. Because of that, the coaches had a lot to consider when it comes to the Coaches Poll for Week 11 with a new Top 25.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO