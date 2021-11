When you plant a seed in fertile soil, and then cultivate that seed, it will grow. That has been the case for Pineywoods Community Academy since its inception over 20 years ago. Growth has been a good thing for PCA, but it also creates challenges, such as the need for more space. Tuesday morning, the PCA School Board and Administration took a big step in that direction by holding a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the site of the new PCA High School, across the street from their present location.

