Jurors have been selected for the upcoming Georgia murder trial in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery, despite protests from the prosecution. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley ruled this week that the 11 White jurors and 1 Black juror will take seats as jurors for the trial of three men accused of murdering 25-year-old Arbery. Walmsley said Wednesday that “intentional discrimination” from the lawyers of the suspects may have caused the outcome of the jury selection and he now cannot intervene, due to Georgia law.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO