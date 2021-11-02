Duration of Treatment for Melanoma

Concluding their discussion on newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, expert panelists consider treatment options for patients with high-risk disease. Sagar Lonial, MD, FACP: Let’s get to our next case, Patient Case 2: a 57-year-old woman presents with persistent low-back pain, fatigue, and weakness. Her medical history includes hypertension, a hemoglobin of 7 g/dL, creatinine of 1.3 mg/dL, GFR [glomerular filtration rate] of 51 mL/min, LDH [lactate dehydrogenase] of 156 U/L, albumin of 2.7 g/dL, beta2-microglobulin of 3.3 mg/dL, immunofixation positive for IgM kappa, M-protein [monoclonal protein] of about 59.1 g/dL, free light chain of about 129 mg/L, multiple areas of lytic lesions, ECOG performance status of 1, and R-ISS [Revised Multiple Myeloma International Staging System] stage II. Cytogenetics by FISH [fluorescence in situ hybridization] shows 17p deletion and t(11;14). The patient is diagnosed with high-risk multiple myeloma and deemed transplant eligible.
