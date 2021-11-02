CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duration of Treatment for Melanoma

Cover picture for the articleMatthew Fowler: Duration of treatment can also be challenging to determine. Do you treat indefinitely? When do you consider stopping therapy for a patient?. John Kirkwood, MD, PhD: This is a key question for the field. The question of how long is enough is a question that all our patients ask...

Florida Star

New Chronic Pain Treatment May Be An Alternative To Opioids

Scientists from the University of Buffalo have developed a new treatment for inflammatory pain with minimal adverse side effects that may be an alternative to addictive opioids. Writing in Nature Communications, they described how their research into the origins of pain focused on sensory neurons called nociceptors, which activate in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
alive.com

10 Natural Treatments for Sciatica

Sciatica is quite literally a “pain in the back!” Affecting four out of 10 people at some point in their life, sciatica happens when the big nerve from either side of the lower back/spine travels through the pelvis and buttocks and passes the back of each leg. The result is shooting pain from the back all the way down the leg. Anything that puts pressure can irritate the nerve further. If you know, you know … Even with extreme pain, about 90 percent of people will get better without surgery or the need for heavy medication. In fact, natural treatments for sciatica have been proven to be effective and are worth a shot.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sentinel

These are the symptoms and treatments to cure dry eye syndrome

The health of the vision is one of the aspects that most people neglect the most , although being a sensitive area of the body we should influence their care. The use of new technologies and atmospheric factors can cause damage to eye health . On the occasion of World...
HEALTH
#Circulating Tumor Dna#Braf Mek#Ct#Pet#Ecog Acrin
Genetic Engineering News

Melanoma Treatment at a Crossroads: Immune Checkpoints and MAPK-Targeted Therapies

Blocking the pathway that shields cancer cells from being targeted by the immune system is the foundation of immunotherapies that have been effective in treating aggressive cancers such as metastatic melanoma. PD-1–and MAPK–targeted therapies were first developed successfully in melanoma. Yet, resistance to these therapies can be innate or acquired, severely limiting ultimate survival benefits. Transcriptional analysis of tumor cell populations has uncovered important disease signatures and could provide the key to identifying the underlying mechanisms to improve therapeutic responses.
CANCER
cancerhealth.com

Promising Advances in Eye Melanoma Research

Uveal melanoma, often called ocular melanoma or just eye melanoma, is a rare melanoma subtype that affects about 2,500 people each year in the United States. As is true with other rare subtypes, we know far less about what causes uveal melanoma, how it progresses, and how it can be effectively treated. Research focused on rare subtypes is urgently needed and this is why the flurry of recent advances focused on uveal melanoma are so exciting.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Using ctDNA to Monitor Patients With Melanoma

Matthew Fowler: How might ctDNA be used to monitor patients with melanoma?. John Kirkwood, MD, PhD: There are 2 arenas. First, the measurable active disease where we can make correlations much quicker because those patients have radiologically assessable or palpable disease. So, when we say it gets larger either on the x-ray, the CT, the PET [positron emission tomography] scan, or by physical exam, we can measure whether ctDNA has tracked with that. The area where ctDNA is the largest potential benefit is the adjuvant arena, where the patient doesn’t have any measurable disease. We historically give patients a whole year of treatment with interferon, the agent we developed with the ECOG trial 30 years ago.
CANCER
Harvard Medical School

Catalyzing New Treatments

Many of the most transformative medicines used today to treat conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and various forms of cancer can be traced back to fundamental research into the most basic processes inside our cells and their building blocks. But harnessing such basic insights gleaned in the...
BOSTON, MA
cancernetwork.com

ctDNA Assays in CRC: Impact on Clinical Practice

Richard Kim, MD: In your opinion, Dr. Bustamante, what can we learn from this paper that may really impact our practice, just general physicians who treat colorectal cancer communities? Your thoughts in terms of how this paper may impact their practice or our practice?. Liliana Bustamante, MD: Specifically in the...
CANCER
jhu.edu

Antivirals and the Covid Treatment Landscape

Early in the pandemic, treatment options for COVID-19 patients were scarce. As knowledge evolved on how best to treat hospitalized patients, the search intensified for ways to prevent hospitalization in the first place. Before vaccines became the best option, the antiviral remdesivir and monoclonal antibodies showed promise for turning the course of disease and saving lives.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

Treatment Options for Patients With High-Risk NDMM

Concluding their discussion on newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, expert panelists consider treatment options for patients with high-risk disease. Sagar Lonial, MD, FACP: Let’s get to our next case, Patient Case 2: a 57-year-old woman presents with persistent low-back pain, fatigue, and weakness. Her medical history includes hypertension, a hemoglobin of 7 g/dL, creatinine of 1.3 mg/dL, GFR [glomerular filtration rate] of 51 mL/min, LDH [lactate dehydrogenase] of 156 U/L, albumin of 2.7 g/dL, beta2-microglobulin of 3.3 mg/dL, immunofixation positive for IgM kappa, M-protein [monoclonal protein] of about 59.1 g/dL, free light chain of about 129 mg/L, multiple areas of lytic lesions, ECOG performance status of 1, and R-ISS [Revised Multiple Myeloma International Staging System] stage II. Cytogenetics by FISH [fluorescence in situ hybridization] shows 17p deletion and t(11;14). The patient is diagnosed with high-risk multiple myeloma and deemed transplant eligible.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Updates in Therapies of Relapsed and Refractory Follicular Lymphoma

In this CancerNetwork® OncView™ program, faculty panelist Connie Batlevi, MD, PhD, explains the treatment options in this disease space and discusses a recent drug approval. In a recent OncView™ discussion, Connie Lee Batlevi, MD, PhD, a medical oncologist focused on the treatment of Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphomas at Memorial Sloan...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Acute GVHD: Staging and Grading Criteria

Parameswaran Hari, MD, MRCP: Let’s go into the second part of our discussion. We have a section on acute graft-vs-host disease [GVHD] that we’re getting into now. Nelson, from a center perspective, you already said that most of your transplants are matched donors and a combination of myeloablative and reduced intensity with CNI [calcineurin inhibitor] methotrexate prophylaxis and then haplos (haploidentical) with post-(transplant) cy(clophosphamide). What would you say is the incidence of (grade 2 and above) acute graft-vs-host disease?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Tipifarnib in mHRAS HNSCC: Remaining Questions

Drs Cesar Perez and Victoria Meucci Villaflor consider questions raised by a recent study of tipifarnib in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Victoria Meucci Villaflor, MD: Dr Perez, what do you think are some interesting questions that arose from this paper?. Cesar Perez, MD: There are many questions that...
SCIENCE
wnax.com

Improving Treatments for Covid-19

Doctors and hospitals have been treating Covid-19 patients since infections ramped up about eighteen months ago. Yankton Doctor Mike Pietila says they have learned a lot during the pandemic…. Pietila says they have more treatments available now….. Pietila says heading it off before it starts is the best treatment for...
YANKTON, SD
healththoroughfare.com

How To Tell Whether Your Liver Is Damaged

The liver is an unheralded organ, one not too many people talk about—but its importance can’t be overstated. The liver controls many processes in your body, including digestion, metabolism, and detoxification. When your liver is functioning properly, it’s able to function more efficiently—meaning you’ll lose less weight, gain more energy, and recover from illness more quickly. When your liver is not functioning properly, it can be affected by a variety of health problems including obesity, diabetes, kidney disease, and high blood pressure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Warning Signs You're in Danger of a Stroke, Says CDC

You're at risk for stroke if you have high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, smoke—or don't exercise, are obese, are of an older age, among other factors. Knowing the warning signs can make all the difference. "During a stroke, every minute counts! Fast treatment can lessen the brain damage that stroke can cause," says the CDC. "By knowing the signs and symptoms of stroke, you can take quick action and perhaps save a life—maybe even your own." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Andrew Cook, MD, on the Potential Role of Gabapentin in Head and Neck Cancer

CancerNetwork® sat down with Andrew Cook, MD, at the 2021 American Society for Radiation Oncology to discuss the potential role of gabapentin in head and neck cancer despite garnering negative results in oropharynx cancer. At the 2021 American Society for Radiation Oncology, CancerNetwork® spoke with Andrew Cook, MD, from Henry...
CANCER

