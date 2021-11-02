Duration of Treatment for Melanoma

Sciatica is quite literally a “pain in the back!” Affecting four out of 10 people at some point in their life, sciatica happens when the big nerve from either side of the lower back/spine travels through the pelvis and buttocks and passes the back of each leg. The result is shooting pain from the back all the way down the leg. Anything that puts pressure can irritate the nerve further. If you know, you know … Even with extreme pain, about 90 percent of people will get better without surgery or the need for heavy medication. In fact, natural treatments for sciatica have been proven to be effective and are worth a shot.

