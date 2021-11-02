Deer Creek elementary schools to host parade in honor of Veterans Day, community invited to participate
EDMOND, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Elementary Schools within the Deer Creek School District will put on a veterans parade next week on Veterans Day, and community members are invited to participate.
The parade will be from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, and will tour all Pre-K through 6th grade school sites.
Community members who want to decorate their cars and participate in the parade are encouraged to do so.Edmond Public Schools hosting bus driver job fair
Parade participants are to line up at 8:15 a.m. at the Deer Creek 4th and 5th Grade Center, 4653 N. 206th St., Edmond.
“Please enter the school through the gates on Meridian,” Deer Creek officials said.
The parade line-up will face west and follow the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Deer Creek Fire Department and Lead Deer Creek Car through the school site parking loops in the following order:
