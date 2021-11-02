CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosalía Announces New Album Motomami

By Allison Hussey
 5 days ago
Rosalía has announced that her new album is titled Motomami. She shared the news in a teaser video and noted that it’s coming in 2022. Watch it below. The news comes after several...

Harvard Crimson

Music Video Breakdown: 'SG'

Ozuna, Lisa, Meghan Thee Stallion, and DJ Snake in the music video for "SG." By Courtesy of DJ Snake/YouTube. The peaceful sounds of waves crashing on an idyllic Caribbean beach join carnival dancers swaying their hips to and fro in the opening scene of the music video for “SG,” (short for Sexy Girls), the latest track from DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion and Blackpink’s Lisa. This 10-second scene is the last moment of calm before the hectic hurricane that hits this tropical music video.
THEATER & DANCE
Complex

Doja Cat Surpasses Drake as Rapper with Most Monthly Spotify Listeners

Doja Cat has eclipsed Drake as the rapper with the most monthly listeners on Spotify. Doja clocked in over 300k more listeners than Drake for a monthly total of 63.6m, while Drake garnered 63.3m, according to the Spotify app. Lil Nas X also had more listeners than Drake, with over...
MUSIC
Complex

Charli XCX Shares Single “New Shapes,” Announces ‘Crash’ Album Release Date and Tour

Charli XCX has announced the arrival of her forthcoming album Crash with a new song “New Shapes.”. The news also arrived with North American and European tour dates for 2022. “If you don’t stream ‘New Shapes’ or purchase tickets to the tour you will most definitely burn in hell,” she joked in the announcement. She also revealed that Crash is the fifth and last album in her record deal.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Shygirl drops new single and visuals, ‘Cleo’: Watch

Shygirl has dropped a new single, 'Cleo', and accompanying video. The release directly follows her collaboration with slowthai, 'BDE', and the short Burberry-styled film she directed, 'Shygirl BLU'. This is the second instalment of new music from the artist since her last EP, 'ALIAS', which landed in 2020 and featured...
MUSIC
Texas Monthly

Megan Thee Stallion’s New Popeyes Hottie Sauce Doesn’t Quite Bring the Heat

I didn’t expect it to be such a challenge to get my hands on Megan Thee Stallion’s new hot sauce. Last week, the Houston rapper announced on social media that “Thee Mf Hot Girl has her very own HOTTIE SAUCE,” which launched at all Popeyes locations on October 19. Hot Girl Meg is following a recent trend of celebrities collaborating with fast-food chains, like Travis Scott and his popular quarter-pounder, fries with barbecue sauce, and Sprite combo at McDonald’s. Rather than remixing a few items, Megan released a limited-edition sauce of her own, aptly named “Hottie Sauce.” The collaboration doesn’t stop at the drive-through—it also includes spicy merch like chicken-shaped dog toys and a flame-broiled bikini, and a joint six-figure donation from the star and Popeyes to local nonprofit Houston Random Acts of Kindness. Other artists may have peddled a burger or two before her, but Megan isn’t stopping with one sauce. She’s now a franchise owner who will be opening her own Popeyes locations. Just as she did with Houston rap, Megan is elevating this new (and kind of bizarre, if we’re being honest) marketing trend to another level.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Summer Walker Is a Star. But She Signed a ‘Brutal’ Record Deal to Get There

When Summer Walker’s new album, Still Over It, comes out on Friday, commercial expectations will be high. The R&B singer erupted in 2019 with singles that channeled Nineties classics, especially the Top 20 hit “Playing Games” — which built on the unimpeachable foundation of Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name” — and the platinum-certified “Come Thru,” a slick homage to Usher’s transcendently flirty “You Make Me Wanna.” The accompanying album, Over It, launched with the biggest first week of any female R&B singer since Beyoncé put out Lemonade. But this success seems to have occurred while Walker was locked into a lopsided...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Arca Shares Video With Two New Songs: Watch

Arca has shared a video with two new songs from her forthcoming LP KICK ii. The video for “Prada” and “Rakata” is a collaboration with Frederik Heyman. Watch below. “​​Prada” is about celebrating psychosexual versatility; a song explicitly about transness and nonbinary modes of relating the sexual energy of the collective subconscious as a celebration of life; it is a song about defying shame and healing ancestral wounds; about the futurity of desire and love as a moebius strip; about kink as an engine, about sex and love, and above all else about simultaneity of being able to surrender and submit as well as being able to overpower and dominate within a collaboratively created space of consent; to throw glitter in the face of barking demons so as to let them know that love spans fully across breadth of mystery of life and death.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Travis Scott Unveils Stacked Astroworld Fest 2021 Lineup Featuring Young Thug, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, SZA

Travis Scott has shared the full lineup for his upcoming music festival Astroworld, which takes place on November 5th and 6th this fall. The “Sicko Mode” rapper will headline with appearances from Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, SZA, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more. “November come won’t you pop out at the fest. 3rd annual Astroworld fest line is now here,” Scott wrote on Instagram. “Welcome to utopia we morphed the grounds into a new universe this year can’t wait for y’all to seeee it. And I’m bringing some avengers wit me.” The lineup also features Master P, Young...
CELEBRITIES
Club 93.7

Financial Documents Confirm Travis Scott, 21 Savage, ASAP Rocky and More Expected to Release New Music in the Next Six Months

Although the year 2021 is almost coming to an end, your favorite rappers are gearing up to release new music in the coming months. According to Sony Music's investors' documents, released on Oct. 28, hip-hop artists Travis Scott, 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky and more are planning to drop new music in the next six months. Other artists set to release their latest projects include French Montana, Future, the Black Eyed Peas, Chris Brown, Rick Ross and Alicia Keys.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

The Pop Stop: Charli XCX, Ava Max, & More Deliver This Week’s Hidden Gems

That Grape Juice know how passionate we are about music – whether that be past or present. However, unlike our other segments – Retro Rewind, TGJ Replay, and From The Vault – The Pop Stop is the most in-depth look at Pop songs that may have flown under the radar over the last week that you should know, rather they be from music’s biggest stars or those on the rise.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thatgrapejuice.net

Stream: Lauren Jauregui’s ‘Prelude’ EP

Lauren Jauregui is striking out on her own. For, the former Fifth Harmony member has released her highly-anticipated ‘Prelude’ EP. “I’ve been living with these songs and trying to make them as perfect as they could be..I’m so grateful to each of my collaborators..sonically and visually. So grateful to finally release this once and for all.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Summer Walker and SZA’s New Song “No Love”

Summer Walker has released her second album, Still Over It (via LVRN/Interscope). The record includes Walker’s recent single “Ex for a Reason” (featuring City Girls’ JT), as well as a new collaboration with SZA called “No Love,” produced by ForTheNight and Sonni. Hear it below. Still Over It is Walker’s...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Kaina Announces New Album It Was a Home, Shares New Video: Watch

Kaina has announced her new album It Was a Home with a video for its second single, “Anybody Can Be in Love.” The follow-up to 2019’s Next to Sun is due out March 4 via City Slang and features guest contributions from Sleater-Kinney, Helado Negro, and Sen Morimoto. Check out the video for “Anybody Can Be in Love,” directed by Weird Life Films, below.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Travis Scott Drops Two New Songs ‘Escape Plan’ and ‘Mafia’

Travis Scott has dropped two new songs, “Escape Plan” and “Mafia.” The tracks come the night before his third installment of Astroworld Fest commences. Scott headlines the event that runs Nov. 5-6 at Minute Maid Park in Houston with appearances from Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, SZA, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more artists. Scott teased the track on Thursday, sharing its tabloid-styled cover art. The magazine on Scott’s cover is called Weekly World Truths, a seeming nod to the defunct tabloid Weekly World News, which featured fictional “news”-mimicking cover stories dealing in the supernatural. The artwork appears to feature a Weekly World News-inspired “bat boy” version of Scott and the sensationalized headlines include “Who knows what lies beneath the surface?,” “The True Dystopia Is Here!” and “When the End Arrives Its Really the Beginning.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott) Over the summer, Scott teased “Escape Plan,” performing it and delivering presave QR codes via drone for Rolling Loud attendees.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Comeback Kid announce new album, release video

Comeback Kid have announced that they will be releasing a new album called Heavy Steps. The album will be out January 21, 2022 via Nuclear Blast and New Damage Records. They have also released a video for the title track that was directed by Kevin Keegan. The band will be touring the US with No Warning in December, touring Europe and the UK in 2022 and touring Ontario and Western Canada with Cancer Bats in spring 2022. Comeback Kid released Outsider in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Elvis Costello Releases New Single And Announces Album

Elvis Costello & the Imposters have announced a new album titled “The Boy Named If”, and they previewed it with its first single, “Magnificent Hurt”. It arrives on January 14 via EMI/Capitol Records in a variety of formats – CD, vinyl, cassette, and digital download. “The full title of this...
MUSIC
The FADER

Hurray for the Riff Raff share new song “Rhododendron,” announce new album

Alynda Segarra a.k.a. Hurray for the Riff Raff will share a new album in 2022. Life on Earth will drop on February 18 via Nonesuch, and it's the indie singer-songwriter's follow-up to The Navigator, which dropped in 2017 to criticial acclaim. The just-announced album's lead single “Rhododendron” is streaming above....
MUSIC
sandiegocountynews.com

Jazz icon Kenny G announces new album and upcoming tour

Los Angeles, CA–World-renowned and Grammy-award-winning saxophonist Kenny G, will release his first new album in six years titled “New Standards.”. The album, released on December 3 through Concord Records (with 2-LP set for release on February 11, 2022), the 11-song collection of original compositions takes inspiration from the Jazz Ballads of the 50’s and 60’s.
MUSIC
