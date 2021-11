Yours truly is a fan of one-stop shopping. And with the NFL’s trade deadline rapidly approaching at 3 p.m. CT, perhaps the New Orleans Saints should do some double-dipping:. ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin tweets the Saints have been making calls around the league in search of receiver help. With Michael Thomas still unavailable, and injuries limiting players elsewhere, it is unsurprising that New Orleans is checking in on pass-catchers. That Martin ties in the team’s QB quandary further piques my interest. After all, watching Jameis Winston go down with a season-ending injury on Sunday and seeing that Taysom Hill remains in concussion protocol makes me think that Andy Dalton or Nick Foles could make sense as a trade option.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO