NFL

Jets acquire Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from Chiefs for Dan Brown

By Peter Botte
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jets obtained an offensive lineman who hasn’t played an NFL game in nearly two years, but then again, he hasn’t yielded a sack during that time, either. Jets GM Joe Douglas acquired...

nypost.com

The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Brown
Newsday

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif ready to help Jets after 18 months without game action

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif spent last year on the front lines of the COVID pandemic, but for the Jets this year, he’ll be part of a very different line of protection. Duvernay-Tardif, 30, a right guard who opted out last season to practice as a doctor in a long-term care facility in his native Canada, was traded to the Jets from Kansas City Tuesday for backup tight end Daniel Brown, who also plays on special teams. Duvernay-Tardif hasn’t played since starting for Kansas City in their 2019 Super Bowl victory – firstly due to the pandemic, then a broken hand this preseason, and then after getting ousted by rookie Trey Smith. He waived his no-trade clause to join the Jets. The move could push out Long Island’s Greg Van Roten.
NFL
Sportsnet.ca

Canadian Duvernay-Tardif waived no-trade clause to allow trade to Jets

There was no surprise or astonishment when Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif learned his time with the Kansas City Chiefs was over. The Chiefs dealt the veteran offensive guard to the New York Jets on Tuesday before the NFL's trade deadline. Duvernay-Tardif told reporters Wednesday he'd been talking with the Jets for roughly three weeks and felt comfortable enough about making the move to New York that he waived his no-clause with Kansas City to pave the way.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Chiefs#American Football#Gm#Mcgill University#Giants
