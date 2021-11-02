CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Circularity Doesn’t End With Recycled Fibers

By Chuck Dobrosielski
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 5 days ago
Recycled fibers have become one of the more popular solutions among those looking to embrace circularity .

Companies like VF Corp., H&M Group and Lululemon Athletica are among the dozens that have signed onto the 2025 Recycled Polyester Challenge , a project that aims to increase the global percentage of recycled polyester to 45 percent. Adidas , another signee, plans to shift to using only recycled polyester starting in 2024.

Still, Kevin Myette, director of global brand services with Bluesign Technologies , says that though recycling is “an important dimension of circularity,” it is “not the least impactful.” By breaking a material down to its base constituents, he said, it must once again be brought through the manufacturing process. Ultimately, this means that the environmental impact tied to each step in that process recurs. Chemicals—of which 90 percent do not end up on the finished garment, Myette said—must also be reintroduced to the process, producing further waste.

“If recycled materials [are] part of your strategy, then choosing the feedstock is just the beginning of it,” Myette said at last month’s Sourcing Summit . “You need to worry about the total embedded impact across the network.”

When working to cut down on impact—whether the feedstock is recycled or not—the most important place to focus is at the Tier 2 level. Looking at energy, water and climate, Myette said, “studies all agree that the primary place where most of the impact happens is where materials [are] actually being produced.”

The simplest way to minimize impact, however, is to bypass the manufacturing process by using materials that have already been produced, whether that’s through reuse or refurbishment . Already, many of apparel’s largest companies are embracing these strategies and launching their own secondhand initiatives .

Beyond being more sustainable, secondhand shopping has become increasingly popular of late. According to a report released by ThredUp—a company which bills itself as the world’s largest online consignment and thrift store— resale is expected to grow 11 times faster than the broader retail sector by 2025.

Sourcing Journal

Keer America Delivers Superb US Quality Yarns and Customer Service

Today, Keer America’s manufacturing plants are capable of producing 1,000,000 pounds of 100 percent U.S. cotton yarn per week, including KPOE, Combed and Carded Ring-Spun and Amsler yarns. They also plan to add two new independent production facilities on their 165-acre property in Indian Land, South Carolina. Facilities that ill create at least 500 American jobs. Keer America entered the U.S. textile industry market in 2013. In 2015, they began their ﬁrst Open End production of high-quality yarns using 100 percent U.S. cotton. Soon after, in 2018, Keer America expanded productions and launched a new state-of-the-art ring spinning operation. By joining...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Gap Home Expands Walmart Partnership with Furniture Collection

Home is where the opportunity is. Denim-turned-lifestyle retailer Gap is adding a new dimension to its partnership with Walmart with an exclusive range of furniture. Gap Home Furniture, which will begin rolling out in the coming weeks on Walmart.com, will consist of over 150 furniture items, including couches, ottomans, TV stands, headboards, rugs and more. Pieces blend inspirations from mid-century design with Scandinavian simplicity and comfort and Gap’s signature navy blue. Highlights in the collection include an upholstered Barrel chair in navy or faux leather, tufted headboards in neutral shades of gray and cream, and indoor area rugs—many made with 100 percent...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Samsung and Dr Denim Drop $1,100 Jeans

Would you buy jeans with a four-figure price tag? Electronics company Samsung and Australian-based denim label Dr Denim are testing the waters with an unlikely collaboration that meets at the intersection of fashion and technology. On Nov. 1 the denim brand debuted the Z Flip Pocket Denim jean, a high-rise relaxed fit style featuring a front square pocket specifically intended for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the latest iteration of Samsung’s foldable smartphone. There are two different designs, “Dash” for men and “Nora” for women. Though steep for a pair of jeans, the $1,100 (1,499 AUD) cost also covers the purchase...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Patagonia doesn’t use the word ‘sustainable.’ Here’s why

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. UN climate summits used to be the preserve of policy wonks and heads of state, with perhaps a few campaigners and scientists on the fringe. But today, conversations on climate have entered the public consciousness, and we have been forced, by a courageous Swedish 18-year-old, to acknowledge that our house is on fire. And, suddenly, COP26 achieves a level of hype nearing that of Glastonbury Festival, with businesses of all sizes and leanings making it an integral part of the calendar.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Report: Future-Proofing the Fashion Business Begins with Flexibility

As the fashion industry endures a period of unprecedented unpredictability, responsiveness and adaptability will separate companies that successfully swim through the storm from those that sink. With the situation changing almost daily and lengthening lead times, accurately predicting demand at the start of long production cycles has become a greater challenge. And between Covid-19 outbreaks in factories and shipping delays, it is now up in the air whether goods will be finished or make it to their destination on time. Once merchandise is made, planning out inventory allocation for fulfillment is now more complex since shoppers are switching between multiple channels. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Best Way to Slash Scope 3 Emissions? New Climate Report Weighs In

Textile Exchange CEO La Rhea Pepper said the new study “gives context and best practices to create clear actions.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

When Does Consumer Spending Stall? Week Ahead

Economists dive into the state of consumer spending, and what’s going on in their savings accounts. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

ESG Outlook: Eddie Ingle of Unifi on a Synthetic Solution

In this Q&A, Eddie Ingle, CEO of synthetic and recycled fiber company Unifi, explains how not all plastics are created equally. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Tonello’s New Ozone Machine Speeds Up the R&D Process

Garment finishing technology firm Tonello partnered with Italian mill Candiani Denim to develop O-Zone, a new way to apply sustainable ozone processes to jeans. Designed for small productions, customization and for experimenting with new design concepts directly on the garment, O-Zone allows designers to quickly test and verify finished results. Garments are placed inside the cabinet on hangers and are treated with ozone through a flexible and fast process that is fully controllable by a touch screen. The user can set the desired parameters to achieve results like sun-faded looks, localized discoloration or ombre effects. “O-Zone can be used to achieve unique...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Prince Charles: Consumers ‘Have a Right to Know’ About Product Sustainability

A new digital tagging system, designed to help consumers make eco-friendlier choices, just received the royal seal of approval. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Ahead of COP26 Summit, Fashion Faces Climate Reckoning

As a critical UN climate summit kicks off Sunday, experts question fashion’s “persistent inaction” on reducing its own footprint. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Vicunha Taps Polygiene to Keep Denim Feeling Fresh

Swedish chemical company Polygiene is making headway in the denim sector. Brazilian denim mill Vicunha is the latest to apply its Stay Fresh technologies to fabrics, a suite of solutions designed to make garments feel clean and odor-free between washes. The mill’s 2021-2022 collection is treated with combination of the Polygiene’s BioStatic and OdorCrunch technologies. Polygiene Biostatic is an antimicrobial technology that inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria thereby stopping the odor at the source. Polygiene OdorCrunch removes any environmental smells such as cooking fumes, cigarette smoke or body odor by encapsulating the molecules and cracking them, removing the offensive scent...
BUSINESS
