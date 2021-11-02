CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

"BTS, Squid Game, Kimchi," why is the Hallyu wave sweeping up South America?

By Sophie-Ha
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hallyu Wave has taken the world by storm. The Netflix original series 'Squid Game' has become a megahit establishing South Korea as the powerhouse of 'global culture.' Korean food is no exception. On the 8th of October, the Argentine Senate surprised everyone by making November 22 the annual...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Poly Post

Review: South Korean thriller ‘Squid Game’ kills Netflix records

Playing childhood games for money sounds fun! Tug of war, red light, green light and marbles. Now imagine there are 456 contestants, each competing for a chance to win a cash prize. Whenever a contestant loses, $84,000 is added into a big, golden piggy bank that is obtainable for winners after completing six rounds of games. The price to play? Your life.
TV & VIDEOS
thecollegevoice.org

Squid Game: America’s Fascination with South Korean Entertainment

Photo courtesy of Unsplash. I am sure by now that almost everyone at Connecticut College has at least heard of the Netflix Original Series, Squid Game, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The miniseries came out only about a month ago, and it has quickly become Netflix’s most popular series. According to IMDb, there were over 100 million views (about 111 million viewers, more specifically) of the series before even a month had passed since its release. On Oct. 24, a little more than a month since the premiere, I checked Netflix and the show is still in the “Top 10 in the U.S. Today” list, at #2 currently. Squid Game has spawned praise, memes and fan artwork over the past few weeks, and the show has gained immense popularity and attention. What makes the show so special are the exciting concepts and complex characters, both of which build up even more as the episodes progress.
TV & VIDEOS
waylandstudentpress.com

How South Korea’s “Squid Game” hypnotizes audiences with its sadistic appeal

Viewers click the ‘play’ button on their devices, longing for a distraction from their mundane lives. The familiar childhood game of “Red Light, Green Light” fills the screen, but it’s been disfigured into a grotesque game of survival. Bullets fly through the air, piercing the soft skin of players who are unfortunate enough to misplace their footing after “red light” has been called, splattering blood across the ground. The remaining players scramble to make it to the finish line before the timer runs out, glancing back pale-faced at the corpses that litter the game hall.
VIDEO GAMES
WXIA 11 Alive

Yes, South Korea’s debt crisis as depicted in Squid Game is real and contributes to a high suicide rate

Squid Game, the nine-episode Netflix original TV show, has become a cultural phenomenon and surpassed the streaming service’s record for largest viewership. The show follows a deeply indebted South Korean man who enters a competition against more than 450 similarly-indebted people for a chance to win a prize totaling more than $38 million.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean Food#Kimchi#Squid Game#The Hallyu Wave#The Argentine Senate#Money S#The Korean Culture Center#South American#Argentinians#The Korean Wave#Argentinean
geekculture.co

Netflix Is Prepping Hellbound To Ride The K-Drama Wave Squid Game Created

Netflix is releasing a new series, Hellbound. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, who catapulted to international fame with Train to Busan, this South Korean series is an adaptation of a webtoon with the same title. The recent phenomenon that is Squid Game shone a light on the worries and plight of...
VIDEO GAMES
allkpop.com

With fans rallying up to support BTS's Jimin, Marvel’s 'Eternals' ranks 1st at Korea's Wednesday Box Office as the 2nd best opening day in the country during the pandemic

The highly anticipated Marvel movie 'Eternals' finally opened in theatres on November 3. BTS' Jimin's fans went all out to support him as his first-ever self-written, composed, and produced song 'Friends' had been confirmed to be in the movie as a soundtrack. They ran advertisements at ticket machine slots all around South Korea, bought tickets to the movie even though some confessed that they were not really Marvel movie fans, and trended hashtags on Twitter to celebrate Jimin and his work. With such massive support, the movie posted impressive results on its opening day.
MOVIES
keizertimes.com

Squid Game is all that it’s cracked up to be

It is sometimes easy for me to forget in the never-ending deluge of Hollywood content that the United States is no longer the only superpower when it comes to making movies and television. Every once in a while, however, the comfy yet blinding isolationist bubble that American studios have inflated around me in the field of entertainment is burst when an unexpected gem comes rocketing to our shores, reminding me yet again that we are not the center of the world. South Korea’s Parasite, for example, was not content to be the best “foreign film” of the year, but the best film period (if you treat the Academy Awards as anything more than an exercise in self-congratulatory nonsense, anyway). In this same spirit, it was a shock to many people (creator Hwang Dong-hyuk included) when Korea’s Squid Game shot into the American zeitgeist and beat Bridgerton in becoming Netflix’s most viewed original show ever this last week. And after spending some time with it I can confidently say that Squid Game is one of those rare phenomena that is all it’s cracked up to be.
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

BTS' Jimin's impact in publicity and revenues for 'Eternals' is recognized by Marvel Studios and the Eternals team

Fans have been super-excited about watching the latest Marvel production 'Eternals' just to witness Jimin's name in the credits at the end of the movie. Many have bought tickets for the movie and have taken recordings and photos of his name on the theaters' screens and posted on Twitter with pride. There have also been nationwide advertisements by fans that started to run on November 3 when the movie opened in theatres. All in all, the inclusion of the song 'Friends,' written, composed, and produced by Jimin, has brought lots of publicity and revenues for the movie.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Argentina
Mashed

Why TikTok's Squid Game Honeycomb Challenge Is So Concerning

As far as candy recipes go, this one is probably as easy as it gets — so easy it is regularly made on the streets of South Korea. There, vendors melt sugar until it is a golden, amber color and then add baking soda so that the mixture lifts and becomes light, becoming a crisp, sweet treat. The mixture is then poured onto parchment paper and a cookie cutter is used to fashion what is now dalgona candy into any shape you might want it to be (via Delish).
RECIPES
Primetimer

Why Squid Game resonates with Black viewers

"It took less than a month for Squid Game, the South Korean survival series about systemic inequality and capitalism, to become the most-watched show in Netflix history," says David Dennis Jr. "The show, in which an international elite coerces downtrodden people to play childhood games to the death with the hope of winning generational wealth, has had such a global appeal because of its universal themes of inequality, greed and oppression. But when I watched the show, I saw something that related directly to the Black experience: a rigged system of fear, intimidation and rationed goods enforced by a network of state-sanctioned armed violence with the promise that somehow we’ll achieve a piece of the same currency used to oppress us. That certainly feels like being Black in America to me. One of the major themes in the show is the facade of choice — the notion perpetuated by the powerful that those without means can make personal decisions to break themselves out of their straitened circumstances. The rulers of the game give the players the option to leave and return of their own 'free will.' They allow this false choice, understanding that societal wrongs will beat the players down, making a return the only real choice they have. The people in charge of the Squid Game are obsessed with the idea of 'fairness,' even killing other guards and supposed rule enforcers for tainting a game they believe had an even playing field. But fairness never existed in the society the contestants came from, nor did it exist in the game itself. Sexism, classism, ageism and outside influence determined who lived or died. The preoccupation with 'fairness' and 'choice' and the perversion of those ideas to blame the marginalized for their living conditions is a central tenet of Americana. My entire life I’ve heard phrases such as 'pull yourself up by your bootstraps' or 'Black on Black crime,' claims that hip-hop or buying sneakers is the reason that Black folks haven’t overcome economic despair, that we’re under the thumb of anti-Black legislation because we don’t participate in supposedly fair elections and not because of concerted efforts to suppress our votes. We’re inundated with the idea that separated families and full jails are results of personal choice, and not the consequence of a game that’s as rigged as 'Red Light, Green Light.'" Dennis adds: "I’m not the only one connecting these dots. Meek Mill took to Twitter to speak to how he saw himself in that island compound of death and manipulation." “Squid games," the rapper tweeted, ‘pay attention how fast people switch and kill each other to survive …now think about the ‘hood’ poverty … it’s the exact same thing … if you just help them with work/money they won’t be that way ‘just a common sense message.’ ”
LOS ANGELES, CA
allkpop.com

BTS's Jungkook is featured in Forbes Korea November issue as the 'Best Model Idol'

BTS's Jungkook is widely praised for his mesmerizing visuals, which remind Netizens and Fans of the main protagonist of movies/ dramas and top-notch models of prestigious Fashion Magazines. Prestigious Forbes Magazine featured Jungkook in their November issue as the #1 'Forbes Korea Model Idol.'. Forbes Korea praised Jungkook's live singing...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Sets Up Real-Life Squid Game in LA

Do you have what it takes to play Red Light Green Light from Squid Game?. There is little doubt that the games in Squid Game seemed easy at first but they all ended up being deadly. Still, that hasn't stopped people from trying to recreate safer options in real life. But how would you like to encounter that creepy giant doll from the first game? Netflix had set up a Red Light Green Light game area in Los Angeles for fans who want to try and outwit the doll.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Squid Game Stirs Up Argument On Its IP Rights

Squid Game beat Bridgerton on Netflix's most-watched series in history. Squid Game became a gamechanger and set new records in terms of ratings from different websites and organizations. Since the Korean series arrived on Netflix, everyone predicted that it would set records no flick ever reached yet – and it...
TV SERIES
allkpop.com

Filipino actor Christian Lagahit from 'Squid Game' talks about how he was racially discriminated in South Korea

It has been reported that Filipino actor Christian Lagahit from 'Squid Game' has experienced episodes of racial discrimination in South Korea. Recently, an interview from the YouTube channel 'Asia Boss' featured Lagahit where the actor talked about several moments of racial discrimination he experienced while living in Korea. Lagahit recently received his spotlight as Player #276 on the hit Netflix series.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

"Where will the crash landing happen?", Netizens react to reports of CJ ENM & Netflix planning a U.S. remake of popular K-drama 'Crash Landing On You'

Netizens reacted to reports stating that CJ ENM and Netflix are discussing a U.S. remake of the popular korean drama 'Crash Landing On You'. On November 4, CJ ENM held a performance conference call and discussed their plans. Kang Cheol Gu, the CEO of Studio Dragon, revealed, "We are in the final stages of a contract with Netflix-U.S. in order to develop a remake of the drama 'Crash Landing On You'. We are currently discussing five potential Netflix original series, and are compromising with AppleTV, Disney Plus, and more."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy