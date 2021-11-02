Find Your Holiday Calm with Zentopia

Don’t think “cheesecake” when you see this recipe. Instead, think “impossibly smooth, creamy, traditional pumpkin pie.” In a blind taste test, you almost wouldn’t know there even is cream cheese in it. I’ve been after a “best ever” pumpkin pie recipe for years. This year, I thought I’d try my hand at a salted caramel pumpkin … but it was too sweet, and I didn’t want the salty bite. Then, after trying sour cream and mascarpone, I decided that cream cheese was what it needed: the right amount of heft and tangy cream-cheesiness to potentially create the pumpkin pie dreams are made of.
