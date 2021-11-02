Find Your Holiday Calm with Zentopia

Aldi has so many great finds year-round but November is one of their best months to score all the stuff you need to get ready for holiday entertaining on the cheap. Just as we're saying goodbye to another Halloween, Aldi gave TODAY Food a look at their November offerings to usher in the holiday season which include some seriously yummy desserts, fun kits to do with the kids and of course some beverages for the adults that will surprise and delight.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO