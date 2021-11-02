Goldman Sachs highlights diversity in new managing director class

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) The notes do not bear interest. The notes will mature on the stated maturity date (November 5, 2024) unless they are automatically called on any call observation date commencing on October 31, 2022. Your notes will be automatically called on a call observation date if the closing level of each of the Russell 2000® Index and the Nasdaq-100 Index® on such date is greater than or equal to its initial level (2,297.191 with respect to the Russell 2000® Index and 15,850.47 with respect to the Nasdaq-100 Index®), resulting in a payment on the corresponding call payment date for each $1,000 face amount of your notes equal to such $1,000 face amount plus the product of $1,000 times the applicable call premium amount. The call observation dates, the call payment dates and the applicable call premium amount for each call payment date are specified on page PS-4 of this pricing supplement.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO