Goldman Sachs highlights diversity in new managing director class

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Wednesday promoted 643 people to managing director, the bank’s second-highest rank behind partner, including a higher proportion of women and Black, Asian and Latino workers. Goldman has set some of...

