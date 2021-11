The Falcons are finally facing a division rival at home as they host the Carolina Panthers in the battle of I-85. These two teams are on different trajectories right now, but their records are close enough to make this game matter, even at this point in the season. The Panthers undoubtedly want to end their 4 losing streak while the Falcons want to get above .500 for the first time since 2017. Here’s how things look as we go into this important division matchup.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO