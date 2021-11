The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that the Biden administration will lift a nearly two-year travel suspension early next month, allowing fully vaccinated travelers from 33 countries to fly into the United States. The CDC said in a press release Monday that beginning Nov. 8, non-immigrant travelers will be permitted to travel to the United States if they are able to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated along with a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days before boarding their flight.

