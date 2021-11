The Littlest Girl loves to get wrapped up in blankets in her bed like a burrito, and then you kinda roll her side to side while she’s all wrapped up. She goes wild. It’s hilarious, and she’s happy, so I do it frequently. But this morning, the wrapping was such that her legs were not included in the burrito, and at one point when she went wild, she kicked up with her leg and caught me square in the nuts. Despite the name with which I affectionately refer to her, she is not ACTUALLY that little. Those legs are POWERFUL. I am not ashamed to say that I went down like a rock, and I have been feeling the painful reverberations ever since. Still love you, dear!

