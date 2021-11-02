CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks not expected to trade DL L.J. Collier

By Zachary Links
 5 days ago
Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman L.J. Collier

Sounds like L.J. Collier is staying put. The Seahawks are not expected to trade the defensive lineman between now and the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline, according to sources who spoke with Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com (Twitter link).

The former first-round pick has hardly seen the field, playing in just two games so far this year. Despite that, Fowler hears that the Seahawks still see him as “valuable.” Reading between the lines, that probably means the Seahawks were underwhelmed with the offers they received.

Collier, the No. 29 overall pick in 2019, hardly played as a rookie but started in all 16 of the Seahawks’ games last year. This year, things have trended in the wrong direction, with Collier ceding ground to Robert Nkemdiche.

For now, the TCU product will remain with the only NFL team he’s ever known. Unless he manages to impress Pete Carroll & Co. this year, you can expect him to be back on the block in the offseason. By then, he’ll have just one year left on his deal with a fairly modest $1.97M base salary.

