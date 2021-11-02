CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Cigna (CI) to Post Earnings in Q3: What's in the Offing?

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Cigna Corporation CI is set to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4, before the opening bell.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at $5.23 per share, indicating a rise of 18.59% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for revenues stands at $42.96 billion, implying a rise of 5.28% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

Factors to Note

Strong performances across the company’s Evernorth, U.S. Medical and International Markets businesses are likely to have contributed to its to-be-reported quarter’s revenues.

The Evernorth unit might have gained momentum from a growing customer base and higher pharmacy scripts volumes in the to-be-reported quarter. Revenues are likely to have been driven by the insourcing of the U.S. Medical pharmacy volumes and strong organic growth including a rise in retail network and specialty pharmacy services.

Its U.S. Government business is likely to have gained from customer growth by continuing to expand its addressable markets.

The U.S. Medical business is likely to have benefited from customer growth across the company’s Select segment and Medicare Advantage business, and a rise in premiums and the return of the health insurance tax.

The International Markets business revenues are likely to have shown consistent business growth. Operating earnings might have been weighed on by costs incurred to support customers and employees, and investments made in the business for growth.

Numerous cost-curbing initiatives might have offset the company’s selling, general and administrativeexpenses to some extent in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Surprise History

The company boasts an encouraging earnings surprise track. Its bottom line surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters (missed the mark on the remaining occasion), the average surprise being 3.08%. This is depicted in the chart below:

Cigna Corporation Price and EPS Surprise https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gZnpt_0ckTS1bo00

Cigna Corporation price-eps-surprise | Cigna Corporation Quote

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Cigna this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But this is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Cigna has an Earnings ESP of -1.45%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .

Zacks Rank: Cigna currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Stocks to Consider

Among other health insurers that have reported third-quarter results so far, the bottom-line results of UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH , Humana Inc. HUM and Anthem Inc. ANTM beat the respective estimates.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Humana Inc. (HUM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cigna Corporation (CI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

What's in the Offing for Palantir (PLTR) in Q3 Earnings?

PLTR - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 9, before the bell. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and matched the same on the other two occasions, posting an earnings surprise of 93.8%, on average.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

5 Large-Cap Stocks Likely to Win Big on Earnings Next Week

The major part of the third-quarter 2021 earnings season is over. Results are pretty encouraging despite prolonged supply-chain disruptions, a labor shortage, higher inflationary pressure and the resurgence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Market participants have high expectations from this reporting cycle as overall earnings of corporate America...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthem Inc#Humana Inc#Cigna Corporation Ci#U S Medical#Evernorth#Medicare Advantage#International Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Inhibrx, Inc. (INBX) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q3 Release

Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on lower revenues when Inhibrx, Inc. (INBX) reports results for the quarter ended September 2021. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

United States Cellular (USM) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

United States Cellular (USM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.97 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -7.32%. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy