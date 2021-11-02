CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tex Avery Screwball Classics: Volume 3 (Blu-ray Review)

By Stephen Bjork
thedigitalbits.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1942-1955 (October 5, 2021) MGM/Warner Archive Collection (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) Tex Avery hasn’t necessarily had the popular recognition of other animators such as Chuck Jones, but he’s long been beloved by film fans and even the major film theorists for the way that he explored the boundless possibilities of the...

thedigitalbits.com

Bluebeard (1963) (Blu-ray Review)

1963 (September 14, 2021) Embassy Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) Despite its English-language title, Claude Chabrol’s 1963 film Bluebeard isn’t an adaptation of the classic French folk tale immortalized by writers like Charles Perrault, but rather a retelling of the true story of serial killer Henri Desire Landru, who preyed on multiple women during World War I. (To be fair, he was nicknamed “The Bluebeard of Gambais,” but the original French title for the film was simply Landru.) It’s the same story immortalized by Charles Chaplin in his controversial 1947 film Monsieur Verdoux, though Chaplin’s version strayed much further from the facts. Bluebeard is still somewhat fictionalized, but it portrays the real individuals and events with a fair amount of accuracy. The similarities were close enough that Landru’s only surviving victim, Fernande Segret, successfully sued the production for failing to obtain her permission to depict her on film.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Bank Dick, The (Blu-ray Review)

Universal Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) The Bank Dick may or may not be the greatest film that W.C. Fields ever made, depending on your point of view, but it’s unquestionably one of his most beloved works. Part of that is due to the film’s remarkable efficiency; it runs a lean 72 minutes long, with no filler. It’s just one classic bit after another, and the minimal exposition in the film is always undercut with hilarious gags—if any dialogue is threatening to slow things down, Fields is always doing some physical comedy nearby to distract from it. But the other reason why The Bank Dick is so popular may be that it features Fields at his most unadulterated, in more ways that one. Unlike his other films for Universal, this time he wasn’t paired with another comedian like Edgar Bergen or Mae West, so he remains front and center for the entire picture. Perhaps more importantly, the character that he played here remains blissfully free of any redeeming qualities whatsoever. His circumstances may change, but Egbert Souse remains the same person at the end of the film that he was at the beginning. The lack of a character arc would be an issue for many actors, but for Fields, it was a feature rather than a bug—Souse at his worst was Fields at his best.
MOVIES
nerdreactor.com

Universal Classic Monsters Icons of Horror Collection – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

To modern audiences, Dracula won’t scare them or even thrill them. After all, the film has some primitive special effects, an absence of graphic imagery or jump scares, and an archaic acting style. It’s rather remarkable that this kickstarted the era of the Universal classic monsters. Primarily because of its weak story structure and lack of suspense. Granted, this is a film that was made in the ’30s, and audiences were quite different back then. However, when you compare it to Frankenstein—which came out in the same year as Dracula—it’s hard to see why Dracula became such an influential classic.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Night House, The (Blu-ray Review)

Anton/Phantom Four Films/TSG Entertainment (Fox Searchlight) Rebecca Hall isn’t an actor who most people would associate with the horror genre, but she has lent her talents to a couple of noteworthy ghost stories: The Awakening in 2011, and now The Night House in 2021. On the other hand, director David Bruckner has stayed faithful to the genre for his entire career, starting with short subjects in anthology films such as The Signal and V/H/S, where his segment Amateur Night was one of the highlights, and moving into features with 2017’s underrated The Ritual. While his shorts have tended to be fairly high-concept, his features have been more character driven, so Hall was a natural for the lead in The Night House.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Spider Woman Strikes Back, The (Blu-ray Review)

Universal Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) By 1945, Universal’s monster pictures had run their course and the studio was seeking new sources for thrillers. Drawing on a villain from one of its Sherlock Holmes films, the studio put a female version of a mad doctor at the center of The Spider Woman Strikes Back.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Secret of the Blue Room, The (Blu-ray Review)

Universal Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) As Universal’s trademark plane spanning the globe appears on screen and eerie strains of Swan Lake play on the soundtrack, the viewer seems set to enjoy a journey into one of the studio’s classic monster flicks. Released during Universal’s Golden Age of Horror, the film about to unfold has many of the genre’s trappings but is more an atmospheric whodunit.
MOVIES
hollywoodsoapbox.com

REVIEW: ‘Demons’ and ‘Demons 2’ in gore-filled glory on Blu-ray

The Italian horror films of the 1980s are not everyone’s cup of blood-filled tea. For starters, the gore can be a little difficult to handle, and the dubbing and acting are sometimes worthy of one or two eye rolls. That said, there are many gems within this subgenre of snarling cinematic delights.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Freud (Blu-ray Review)

Universal-International (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) John Huston’s 1962 film Freud is not so much a biography of the legendary figure in the field of psychoanalysis as it is an analysis of the analyzer—more broadly, an analysis of analysis. Like most Hollywood biopics, it plays fast and loose with the actual details surrounding that period of Freud’s life, omitting important elements, fictionalizing others, and rearranging the chronology to suit its needs—enough so that Sigmund Freud’s daughter Anna denounced the film as “neither historic nor scientific truth about the person, Sigmund Freud.” But Huston wasn’t interested in literal historical truth as much as he was presenting his view of psychological truth; he considered the film to be more of a mystery than a biography—an “intellectual suspense story,” in his words. With that goal in mind, he found the perfect Freud in the perpetually troubled Montgomery Clift, who would make just one more film after this before his untimely death in 1966.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Old (Blu-ray Review)

Perfect World Pictures/Blinding Edge Pictures (Universal Pictures) M. Night Shyamalan has made a career of making movies that depend on a Big Reveal to explain all the preceding mysterious events, whether it’s the ability to see dead people (The Sixth Sense), the origin of mysterious crop circles (Signs), or the secrets of a small isolated community (The Village). They also have in common a palpable sense of foreboding.
MOVIES
Washington Times

Blu-ray movie reviews: ‘Stillwater’ and ‘A Night at the Opera’

Here’s a look at a pair of recently released films to the Blu-ray format. Stillwater (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated R, 1.85:1 aspect ratio, 139 minutes, $34.98) — Matt Damon stars as Bill Baker, an unemployed Oklahoma oil worker desperately trying to prove his daughter innocent of murder in director Tom McCarthy’s crime drama very loosely based on the Amanda Knox case.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

November 2nd Genre Releases Include THE BANISHING (Blu-ray / DVD), COME TRUE (Blu-ray / DVD), PIG (Blu-ray / DVD)

Hello, dear readers! November is officially upon us, as well as a new week of Blu-ray and DVD releases, which means it’s time to make some room for more horror and sci-fi to fill your home entertainment shelves. One of this writer’s favorite indie genre movies of the year, Come True, is getting released to both Blu and DVD this week courtesy of Scream Factory, and Kino Lorber is showing some love to a pair of classic thrillers as well: The Spider Woman Strikes Back and The Mad Doctor. Other releases for November 2nd include The Banishing, Pig featuring Nicolas Cage, and The Spore.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Win Just a Gigolo on Blu-ray

To mark the release of Just a Gigolo on 8th November, we’ve been given 2 copies to give away on Blu-ray. Paul von Przygodski (David Bowie), a young Prussian gentleman, arrives in the trenches in time to be caught in the final explosion of the Great War. After recuperating in a military hospital, where he is mistaken for a French hero, he returns to Berlin. His family home has been turned into a boarding house, his father (Rudolf Schündler) is paralyzed, and his mother (Maria Schell) is working in the Turkish baths. Attempting to find a new purpose, his childhood friend, Cilly (Sydne Rome), abandons him for fame and fortune; his former commanding officer, Captain Kraft (David Hemmings), tries to persuade him to join his right-wing movement and a widow, Helga von Kaiserling (Kim Novak), briefly seduces him with the finer things in life. In a society where the individual comes first and anyone can be bought, he is recruited by Baroness von Semering (Marlene Dietrich) as one in her regiment of gigolos. The cynical and decadent world of entertaining rich widows leads an increasingly disillusioned Paul to a poignant, chilling end.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Angel for Satan, An (Blu-ray Review)

Discobolo Film/Compass Film (Severin Films) The last of Barbara Steele’s Italian Gothic films, An Angel for Satan (aka Un angelo per Satana) has also been one of her more difficult films to track down due to its limited availability. Never released theatrically in the US and rarely available on home video, especially in English, it’s one of her more sought after European titles. Helmed by Camillo Mastrocinque, who had directed Christopher Lee in Terror in the Crypt only a couple of years prior, the film doesn’t offer much in a story sense that’s particularly groundbreaking. Key moments don’t really occur until the end of the film when a series of plot twists materialize. Of course, the best thing about the film is Barbara Steele’s performance. Playing dual roles, sometimes within the same scene, she exudes a domineering and sexy demeanor at times, but on the flipside, she plays a more demure and softhearted person. Her interactions with other characters in these revolving states of being is what makes the film worth seeing. There’s also a sense of atmosphere to this little seen melodramatic thriller, but it’s mostly the performances that drive it than the other elements.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Incredible Shrinking Man, The (Blu-ray Review)

Universal Pictures (Criterion – Spine #1100) Science fiction films of the 1950s often featured giant creatures preying on mankind. Them (giant ants), Tarantula!, Godzilla, The Amazing Colossal Man, and Attack of the 50 Foot Woman showed how oversize creatures, non-human and human, could wreak havoc on the world. Director Jack Arnold set the story on a different path in The Incredible Shrinking Man.
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

The Randolph Scott Collection – Twelve Classic Westerns Now Available on Blu-ray From Mill Creek Entertainment

“I had me a quiet woman once. Outside she was as calm as Sunday, but inside wild as mountain scenery.”. Randolph Scott was a Hollywood Cowboy Legend, the always tall-in-the-saddle hero who helped define the genre. Rustle up a spot and enjoy 12 of his classics in this special 6-disc Western roundup. Making their Blu-ray debut in the United States and filled with new bonus features and collectible booklet, this is an impressive collection fit for any western movie fan! Order the set HERE.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Win Spirit Untamed The Movie on Blu-ray

To mark the release of Spirit Untamed The Movie on 25th October, we’ve been given 2 copies to give away on Blu-ray. SPIRIT UNTAMED THE MOVIE is a story of adventure, family and friendship. Free-spirited Lucky Prescott moves to Miradero to join her estranged father. She is decidedly unimpressed with the sleepy town until she discovers a unique tie to her late mother who was a fearless horse-riding stunt performer. She quickly forms a bond with a wild mustang named Spirit and makes two new pals who love horses as much as she does. When a heartless wrangler plans to capture Spirit and his herd, Lucky and her friends set off on an epic journey to rescue the horse who has given her an unbreakable connection to her mother’s legacy.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Blu Review – Baron Von Laugho’s Halloween Spook-a-thon (Archico Productions)

Director(s) – Jeff Everhart (The Karvers, On the Rocks) and Dylan R. Nix (The Hallowed Sin) Starring – Dylan R. Nix, Jeremy Corso, and Dan Mahoney (Law and Order: SVU) With Halloween almost here I find myself trying to watch some of my seasonal favorites while trying to balance the movies I get in for review. Luckily for me, one of my new favorite Halloween flicks was just sent over to me on a brand new blu release. Back in 2017 Dylan R. Nix of Archico Productions reached out to me to review his horror anthology Baron von Laugho’s Halloween Spook-a-thon. I’ve watched this every October since and I couldn’t wait to dig into this blu. Thanks Dylan for sending this one over!
MOVIES
orcasound.com

The Sheik – Blu-ray Edition

I think young film fans would be shocked to find out that there was such a thing as silent pictures. Stories were told without the benefit of dialogue or sound. Only music/a score was available to early filmmakers to help them set up and convey their stories. During this time movie stars included Charlie Chaplin, Clara Bow, Buster Keaton, Gloria Swanson, and Rudolph Valentino. Valentino was considered the male heartthrob of the early film era. Now, we get to rewatch or be introduced to his body of work in the highest quality of picture courtesy of blu-rays like this one courtesy of the cool Paramount Presents series of films.
MOVIES
theartsdesk.com

Blu-ray: Celia

Contemporary distributors did not know how to promote it; the first British publicity poster suggested a crude exploitation film, and US distributors crassly renamed it Celia – Child of Terror. Set in Victoria, Australia in 1957, we first see nine year-old Celia Carmichael discovering her beloved grandmother dead in her bed, later enduring a visceral nightmare where a scaly creature tries to enter her bedroom window. The monster is a Hobyah, the subject of the macabre fairy-tale read to Celia at school.
MOVIES

