Looks like there's another shortage headed our way and this one could be the one that ends all of humanity. We're talking about a radical end of days, apocalyptic kind of shortage that would forever change life as we know it. Some real Road Warrior Mad Max kind of stuff that could transform the world into a barren wasteland. It's possible that we could be facing an alcohol shortage here in Oklahoma and the rest of the country. Experts think it could happen right around the holidays when we need alcohol the most!

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO