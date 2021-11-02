Isaiah Collier, 2023 five-star, cuts list to 7

Michigan football remained at No. 9 in this week’s AP Poll released on Sunday afternoon. This comes on the heels of a 29-7 win over Indiana in Week 10 in Ann Arbor. Six Big Ten teams were ranked in the new top 25 ahead of the Week 11 slate. The list includes Ohio State (No. 6), Michigan State (No. 8), Iowa (No. 19), Wisconsin (No. 20) and Penn State (No. 23). Purdue was on the outside looking in with the most votes received without being ranked.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO