CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Isaiah Collier, 2023 five-star, cuts list to 7

By Joe Tipton about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Isaiah Collier, a 6-foot-3 point guard out of Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler tells On3 he’s down...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

On300 Five-Star DL David Hicks Narrows List to 11 Schools

Five-star defensive lineman David Hicks has narrowed his list to 11 schools- Florida, Texas A&M, Grambling, Notre Dame, Oregon, Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Texas. Hicks ranks as the No. 9 player in the On300 2023 rankings. He is the No. 4 player in the country, according to...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

2023 4-star guard Stephon Castle releases his top 6 schools

Covington (Ga.) Newton four-star guard Stephon Castle announced his top six schools of Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ohio State and UConn. Castle is the No. 23 overall recruit in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. The 6-foot-5...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

LOOK: Mark Richt reacts to Georgia band's halftime honor

The University of Georgia honored former head football coach Mark Richt at halftime of the Bulldogs’ 43-6 win over Missouri on Saturday, and Richt was emotional after seeing Georgia’s Redcoat Marching Band pay tribute. Richt, 61, is now retired after his coaching career saw him work as a graduate assistant...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, AL
Auburn, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
State
North Carolina State
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Basketball
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Basketball
On3.com

USC 5-star commit Domani Jackson wears Alabama hoodie during visit

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star cornerback and USC commit Domani Jackson was in Tuscaloosa, Ala., this weekend for Alabama‘s primetime game versus LSU. For the first time since playing high school ball together, Jackson and Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young were wearing the same colors. In an Instagram Live...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

SEC Roundup: Texas A&M Rolls, Tide Hold On Late

College football is weird this year. If Kentucky’s 45-42 loss to Tennessee being the most Big-12-style SEC game ever wasn’t enough, the rest of the conference said, “hold my beer.”. No. 2 Alabama def. LSU 20-14 When thinking of the Crimson Tide against the Tigers over the last 12 years,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Cincinnati#Usc#Texas Tech
On3.com

2023 Massachusetts WR Ronan Hanafin receives Notre Dame offer

Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School wide receiver Ronan Hanafin picked up an offer this weekend from Notre Dame. Hanafin picked up the offer while on a visit to South Bend, Ind., for the Fighting Irish’s game against Navy. The offer was Hanafin’s second in as many days. On...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

SEC coaches criticize Florida defense: 'They just don't play hard'

Following an embarrassing 40-17 loss to South Carolina on Saturday, the Florida Gators defense received ample criticism from league coaches. In a report from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman and G. Allen Taylor, several anonymous SEC coaches lit into the team for its lack of aggression. “Florida, they just don’t play...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

2023 5-star CB Cormani McClain drops top 5 schools

Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson five-star cornerback Cormani McClain released a top five over the summer. But about three months later, he felt the need to provide an update. McClain dropped a new top five Sunday on Twitter with the caption “The Ones That’s Showing The Most Love.”. Four of the...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Alabama is not ready to play Georgia

SEC Network talking head Paul Finebaum went out on a limb with his take on Alabama on Sunday morning. On ESPN’s SportsCenter, Finebaum announced his doubt in the 8-1 Crimson Tide as their potential date with Georgia draws closer. “Right now, it wouldn’t look very good,” Finebaum said. “I’m not...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
On3.com

Numbers game: 12 stats you need to know from Week 10

Each Sunday, On3 takes a look at some interesting stats you should know coming out of that week’s games. Here are 12 stats from Week 10. 2: The last two winless FBS teams won — Arizona over California (10-3) and UNLV over New Mexico (31-17). 3: Of the five 200-yard...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals top four teams after Week 10

After 10 full weeks of the college football season, there continues to be a better idea of who will be in the College Football Playoff this year. There’s still plenty of games to be played and changes are bound to happen, but there’s a pretty good sense of who the top four teams are right now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Michigan football stays put in AP Poll ahead of Week 11

Michigan football remained at No. 9 in this week’s AP Poll released on Sunday afternoon. This comes on the heels of a 29-7 win over Indiana in Week 10 in Ann Arbor. Six Big Ten teams were ranked in the new top 25 ahead of the Week 11 slate. The list includes Ohio State (No. 6), Michigan State (No. 8), Iowa (No. 19), Wisconsin (No. 20) and Penn State (No. 23). Purdue was on the outside looking in with the most votes received without being ranked.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Kentucky Football now unranked in both AP and Coaches Polls

After peaking at No. 11 in the country, Kentucky Football has plummeted down the rankings. The Wildcats fell to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night, 45-42, in what was UK’s third consecutive loss. As a result, Kentucky has been completely dropped from the Top 25. ESPN’s updated college football Power...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

SEC Nation announces Week 11 destination

SEC Nation, SEC Network’s flagship traveling show, announced its Week 11 destination on Sunday: Knoxville, Tennessee, where the Tennessee Volunteers will play host to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. With the announcement, SEC Nation host and ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum will return to his alma mater at Tennessee,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy