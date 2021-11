Sword Art Online the Movie - Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night has gone all the way back to the beginning with its newest trailer! While the TV anime series is getting ready for its next step in the future, the franchise is taking a step back with its newest movie release. Adapting Reki Kawahara's official companion series, Sword Art Online Progressive, this newest movie will be going all the way back to when it first began for Asuna and Kirito in Aincrad and showcase more of its events from Asuna's side of the story.

COMICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO