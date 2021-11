WASHINGTON (November 01) — Today, the Black Women’s Health Imperative announced that it has welcomed nine new members to its Board of Directors. “We are thrilled that these leaders have partnered with us in our mission to improve the health and wellness of Black women and girls across the country,” said Linda Goler Blount, MPH, President and CEO of the Black Women’s Health Imperative. “Now more than ever, we need voices that will stand strong in the fight for racial and gender health equity. These new members bring that to the table.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO