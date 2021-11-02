Nick Lachey will never read ex-wife Jessica Simpson's memoir: 'I know what the truth is'

Nick Lachey has been married to Vanessa Lachey (nee Minnillo) since 2011. Ron Elkman

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson were married for three years before their 2005 split, and Lachey intends to keep that chapter of his life closed.

The former 98 Degrees member was asked by Andy Cohen on SiriusXM if he read Simpson's 2020 memoir Open Book.

"You'll be shocked to hear that I have not," Lachey responded with a laugh. "Nor will I ever read that book."

The 47-year-old added: "Obviously I knew the book was coming out, but I lived the book. You know what I mean? I know what the truth is, so I don't need to read it—read someone's version of it in a story. I know it. I lived it. So, no, I never read it."

When Cohen brought up the forthcoming fictionalized drama series stemming from the revelations in Open Book, Lachey doubled down on truly not caring at all.

"I'm thrilled to be where I'm at in life, and that was 20 years ago," he said. "It's honestly the last thing on my mind these days, except when someone brings it up. ... I understand why people want to ask, but it's so not a part of my life anymore. It's not even on my radar. She's doing her thing, and I'm doing mine, and that's the way it should be."

Lachey has been married to Vanessa Lachey (née Minnillo) since 2011, and they had been romantically linked since his 2006 music video "What's Left of Me." The couple share sons Camden, 9, and Phoenix, 4, as well as daughter Brooklyn, 6.

Simpson wed former NFL tight end Eric Johnson in 2014. They share daughters Maxwell, 9, and Birdie, 2, and son Ace, 8.

The 41-year-old businesswoman and singer regained ownership of her billion-dollar Jessica Simpson Collection in October. She headlined Monday by celebrating four years of sobriety with a vulnerable Instagram photo. See the post below.