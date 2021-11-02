CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Nick Lachey will never read ex-wife Jessica Simpson's memoir: 'I know what the truth is'

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SLT4b_0ckTQXaz00
Nick Lachey has been married to Vanessa Lachey (nee Minnillo) since 2011. Ron Elkman

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson were married for three years before their 2005 split, and Lachey intends to keep that chapter of his life closed.

The former 98 Degrees member was asked by Andy Cohen on SiriusXM if he read Simpson's 2020 memoir Open Book.

"You'll be shocked to hear that I have not," Lachey responded with a laugh. "Nor will I ever read that book."

The 47-year-old added: "Obviously I knew the book was coming out, but I lived the book. You know what I mean? I know what the truth is, so I don't need to read it—read someone's version of it in a story. I know it. I lived it. So, no, I never read it."

When Cohen brought up the forthcoming fictionalized drama series stemming from the revelations in Open Book, Lachey doubled down on truly not caring at all.

"I'm thrilled to be where I'm at in life, and that was 20 years ago," he said. "It's honestly the last thing on my mind these days, except when someone brings it up. ... I understand why people want to ask, but it's so not a part of my life anymore. It's not even on my radar. She's doing her thing, and I'm doing mine, and that's the way it should be."

Lachey has been married to Vanessa Lachey (née Minnillo) since 2011, and they had been romantically linked since his 2006 music video "What's Left of Me." The couple share sons Camden, 9, and Phoenix, 4, as well as daughter Brooklyn, 6.

Simpson wed former NFL tight end Eric Johnson in 2014. They share daughters Maxwell, 9, and Birdie, 2, and son Ace, 8.

The 41-year-old businesswoman and singer regained ownership of her billion-dollar Jessica Simpson Collection in October. She headlined Monday by celebrating four years of sobriety with a vulnerable Instagram photo. See the post below.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. willing to rejoin Browns amid drama?

Cleveland Browns big-name wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was "excused" from practice for a second straight day amid drama linked with his father's social media posts that blamed quarterback Baker Mayfield for the perceived lack of chemistry between the two teammates on the field. Mayfield told reporters Wednesday he would...
NFL
Yardbarker

Alyssa Milano on 'Charmed' costar Shannen Doherty: 'I could take responsibility for a lot of our tension that we had'

Charmed aired for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006, but Shannen Doherty only portrayed Prue Halliwell for three of them. The other two Halliwell sisters—the "Charmed Ones" who used their witchcraft for good—were played by Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs. Doherty addressed rumors that a soured relationship with Milano was the reason for her departure during an Entertainment Tonight interview all the way back in 2001, and this week, Milano spoke to the same outlet about where she stands with Doherty.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Jessica Simpson
Person
Nick Lachey
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson’s Husband, Eric Johnson: Everything To Know About Their Marriage & Kids

Jessica Simpson is married to the man of her dreams. Here is everything to know about her spouse, Eric Johnson. Jessica Simpson, 41, has many blessings in her life. For starters, she’s had an incredible career that includes several hit albums, numerous reality television appearances, and a successful fashion line called The Jessica Simpson Collection. But what Jessica is probably most grateful for is her family — especially her husband, Eric Johnson. Jessica married 42-year-old Eric in 2014, and together they’ve expanded their family with the addition of three adorable children: son Ace, 8, and daughters Maxwell, 9, and Birdie, 2.
NFL
hola.com

Ashlee and Jessica Simpson look gorgeous as bridesmaids for friend’s wedding

Jessica Simpson and her younger sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross, looked absolutely gorgeous as they got glammed up to be bridesmaids for the wedding of their friend, Stephenie Pearson Andrews, over the weekend. The 41-year-old flaunted some cleavage and showed off her hourglass body in a gold and silver embellished gown,...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Jessica Simpson shares photo of herself at rock bottom before getting sober: 'I didn't love myself'

Jessica Simpson is reflecting on what led to her getting sober four years ago. The singer and fashionista, 41, shared a photo from this day in 2017. It was the night after an infamous Halloween debacle, in which she drank all day and was too drunk to dress her kids in their costumes. That was what she has pinpointed as her rock bottom amid a battle with alcohol, leading to her friends staging an intervention and her retiring the glitter cup of booze she used to drink from all day.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#Music Video#Jessicasimpson
People

Jessica Simpson and Husband Eric Johnson Smile with Their Three Kids in Festive Halloween Costumes

Jessica Simpson's whole crew got creative this Halloween. The singer shared photos on Instagram from her weekend in costume with husband Eric Johnson and their three kids: daughters Maxwell Drew, 9, and Birdie Mae, 2, and 8-year-old son Ace Knute. The parents went as golfers from the movie Caddyshack, and the kids came up with their own riffs on what appears to be a scarecrow and a zombie football player.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jessica Simpson’s journey from addiction to recovery is brave, moving and powerful

It must be one of the hardest things anyone can ever do: to admit to the world when you’ve reached rock bottom. Most of us, if we were to do it at all, would likely shroud ourselves in secrecy; pray that far fewer people than we know would find out, let alone see a snapshot of us there, desperate, hoping to find a foothold with which to pull ourselves out. Not so, Jessica Simpson. In an astounding act of bravery, maturity and defiance, the US starlet – who grew up in the same era of pop as Britney Spears and...
CELEBRITIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Jessica Simpson talks 4 years of sobriety, shares candid photo that sparked life changes

It’s been exactly four years since Jessica Simpson saw herself for what she had become and knew something had to change. “This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself,” Simpson, 41, wrote in a throwback post on Instagram, offering a vulnerable look inside the inspiration for her four-year journey toward sobriety.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Why Vanessa Lachey Credits ET for Meeting Husband Nick Lachey! (Exclusive)

Vanessa and Nick Lachey were meant to be. The NCIS: Hawaii star used to be an Entertainment Tonight correspondent and had the chance to interview her now-husband on the set of his music video. While guest hosting Wednesday's episode of ET, Vanessa watched her 2005 footage from that time, crediting ET for meeting the 98 Degrees singer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Goes Glam Golf-Chic in Sky-High Heels for ‘Caddyshack’ Halloween Costume

Jessica Simpson went for an athletic-chic look in her “Caddyshack”-inspired costume on Halloween. The “Irresistible” singer put the glam into golf getup with a pair of sky-high heels. The star, who was paying homage to the character Lacey Underall from the 1980 film,  ported a short-sleeved striped collard shirt with a blue and red trim. The V-neck collar featured white and red clasps. On the bottom, the entrepreneur wore a white mini skirt with a similar trim. Simpson elevated the look with her footwear. She donned a pair of white chunky platform heels that featured a peak-a-boo toe and cutouts at...
CELEBRITIES
bloomberglaw.com

Jessica Simpson to Buy Back Her Name After Nobody Else Bid On It

Jessica Simpson ’s company, With You Inc., is set to buy back the singer-turned-fashion entrepreneur’s name after a bankruptcy auction for the branding rights was canceled, according to. court documents. . Under a purchase agreement with the bankrupt owner of the brand,. Sequential Brands Group Inc. , Simpson agreed to...
CELEBRITIES
conwaydailysun.com

Jessica Simpson 'spent half the day crying' after sobriety post

Jessica Simpson “spent half the day crying” after publicly marking her fourth year of sobriety earlier this week. The 41-year-old singer shared an "unrecognisable" photograph of herself earlier this week in the form of an old snap from 2017 that showed her in pink pyjamas with reddened skin and a bloated face, which she posted to mark four years since she began her sober journey.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

23K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy