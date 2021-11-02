CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kieran Culkin, Jonathan Majors, and Simu Liu to Host SNL

By Richard Morris
thenerdstash.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday Night Live returned in October for its 47th season. So far, the new season has featured several first-time hosts, including Kim Kardashian, Rami Malek, Owen Wilson, and former cast member Jason Sudeikis. Now, going into November, there is another round of first-timers who will host SNL for the first time....

