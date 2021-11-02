This turnkey Margate renovated retro rancher can be used in a variety of ways, including being ‘taken to the next level’

WOW This move in ready home in a preferred community close to beaches, shopping, medical resources, transportation and entertainment checks off all your requirements. In addition to the builder extensions and improvements, the owners have added many upgrades.Not only does the home offer a large open floor plan perfect for entertaining but includes a large, conditioned bonus room exceeding 300 square feet which can be used for a recreation room, an additional sleeping area or the perfect man cave/she shed. The gourmet kitchen provides steel appliances, an abundance of cabinets, a large pantry and an oversized island, all beautifully framed with designer back splash. Relax with family and friends on your deck which steps down onto a stoned courtyard overlooking a professionally landscaped yard with its own irrigation system. Did we mention the extended owner's suite with a spa bathroom and walk in shower. The split floor plan with guest rooms in the front, opposite side of the home gives your guests separation and privacy. Lawn maintenance is only one of the amenities you will enjoy in this this community. Do not wait, plan your visit today. This home will sell quickly.

REAL ESTATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO