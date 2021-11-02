Gordon Ramsay explores Europe, Greece and Christmas this Winter

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Fox announced three Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip specials on Tuesday. Two air in December and one in January.

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: European Vacation airs Dec. 13 at a 8 p.m. EST and PT. Chef Ramsay, chef Gino D'Acampo and hotel maitre d' Fred Sirieix visit Italy, France and Scotland sampling cuisine.

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Christmas Vacation airs Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. EST and PT. In this special, Ramsay, D'Acampo and Sirieix seek the home of Santa Claus.

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Greek Vacation airs Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. EST and PT. In Greece, the trio visit the ruins of Athens and the island of Mykonos.

D'Acampo, Sirieix and Ramsay previously appeared on three seasons of Gordon, Gino & Fred's Road Trip in the U.K. That show aired as Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip on Fox.

Ramsay hosted the cooking shows MasterChef and Hell's Kitchen for Fox. His next series, Next Level Chef premieres after the NFL on Jan. 2.

Ramsay's additional series include Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back and Hotel Hell.