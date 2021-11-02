CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin and the Chipmunks Owner Is Looking to Sell for About $300 Million, Sources Say

By Alex Sherman, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlvin and the Chipmunks owner Bagdasarian Productions has held talks with potential buyers, including ViacomCBS, sources familiar with the matter tell CNBC. The franchise includes songs, movies and TV shows starring animated singing chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore. The company, which is owned by Ross Bagdasarian Jr. and his...

ComicBook

Alvin and the Chipmunks Franchise Reportedly for Sale With a Massive Price Tag

The Alvin and the Chipmunks franchise is reportedly for sale and new ownership of the iconic property comes with a hefty price tag. According to CNBC, Bagdasarian Productions, the current owner of the franchise, is looking to sell for about $300 million. The report also indicates that Bagdasarian Productions owner Ross Bagdasarian Jr. and his wife, Janice Karman, have held talks with a number of potential buyers including ViacomCBS, but have not yet come to an agreement on terms.
