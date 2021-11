Texas Tech’s dismissal of head coach Matt Wells on Monday continued a trend of in-season firings. It’s not yet Halloween but we already have openings at USC, Texas Tech, Washington State, and LSU, as Ed Orgeron has been restored to his rightful place as interim coach, this time for himself. There are also openings at UCONN and Georgia Southern. Those two likely won‘t impact Texas in any way, but you never know whose favorite position coach or coordinator at a big school will get his chance at a little school. We will discuss recruiting impacts in Part II.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO