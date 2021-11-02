CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

Car rams into Puyallup police cars, drives away

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dV8tr_0ckTNlpE00

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A “suspicious” car rammed into two Puyallup police cars this morning before fleeing the scene, officials said.

Officers responded around 7:24 a.m. to the Hamptons Apartments for reports of a “suspicious vehicle,” according to tweets from the department. The caller said that the occupants of a silver SUV were seen attempting to break into another car.

When police went to talk to the driver and passenger n the car, officials said the car rammed two police vehicles. The driver sped away in the car, a silver Ford Edge, while a female passenger ran away on foot.

Officials originally began pursuing the suspect car, because they believe the officers had been assaulted, according to a release from the department. The Puyallup Police Department said this type of pursuit would be appropriate under new 2021 legislation. However, once it was determined that the officers were not in their cars when the vehicles were rammed, the actions no longer rose to a level authorizing pursuit under the legislation.

The woman was located near 23rd Avenue SE and 7th Street SE after she broke into a car. Police said she is now in custody.

Officers are still trying to locate the original Ford Edge that rammed the police cars.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

silos Wild
4d ago

Well the citizens who approved the pursuit limitations should be happy. Maybe their cars will get broken into next.

Reply
9
Donna K. Hickok
4d ago

if the law isn't changed we will have NO PROTECTION.and I agree people defunding and controling police should suffer a crime..or 5!!! they will scream the loudest.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shooting at stoplight ends with several people injured

TACOMA, Wash. — Three people are recovering after being shot inside a vehicle late Friday night in Tacoma. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at a stop light in the 1300 block of South Commerce Street, police said. According to a report and confirmed by a Tacoma police spokesperson,...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

State Route 202 back open after two-car crash

KING COUNTY, Wash. — State Route 202, just north of Sammamish, has been reopened after a serious collision Saturday afternoon. Both directions were closed when two vehicles crashed around 4:30 p.m. near 228th Avenue Northeast and Louisa May Alcott Elementary School. One person suffered serious injuries that were not considered...
SAMMAMISH, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two men shot, injured in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Two men were injured after shots were fired at a home Saturday afternoon in Federal Way, police said. Officers were called at 1:24 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 33300 block of 24th Avenue Southwest, where they discovered two men with gunshot wounds.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Person killed in crash near Blewett Pass

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — One person was killed in what troopers say was a serious collision on northbound U.S. Route 97 in Chelan County. The crash involving two vehicles happened five miles north of the Blewett Pass Summit. Troopers say the road may be shut down at times while authorities...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Ford, WA
Puyallup, WA
Cars
Local
Washington Cars
Puyallup, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Puyallup, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 women fatally shot in Toledo, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two women were fatally shot in northwestern Ohio on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the Toledo Police Department, authorities received a call just before 7 a.m. EST, WTVG reported. Police were investigating a ShotSpotter alert when they found the women dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Cars#Rams#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

3 people found dead in eastern Montana casino, police say

BAINVILLE, Mont. — Three people are dead after a shooting at an eastern Montana casino on Saturday, authorities said. Roosevelt County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Stateline Casino in Bainville at about 5:30 p.m., the Billings Gazette reported. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Jason Frederick said deputies discovered three people...
MONTANA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

German police: Train attacker stabbed passengers 'at random'

VIENNA — (AP) — A 27-year-old man who stabbed four people with a knife on a German high-speed train apparently attacked his victims “at random” and showed signs of mental illness, authorities said Sunday. Police and investigators told reporters in Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz that the attacker’s intentions were still...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KIRO 7 Seattle

Young moose crashes through school classroom window in Canada

SASKATOON — A young female moose trotted through the neighborhood of a Canadian city before abruptly turning and crashing through glass at school, authorities said. The moose made the wrong turn on Thursday, crashing into a before-school program at Sylvia Fedoruk Public School in Saskatoon, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported. The 14 children inside the classroom were unharmed and were taken to safety, the network reported. One student sustained minor injuries but did not need medical assistance, according to CBC.
PETS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
69K+
Followers
78K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy