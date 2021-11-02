Car rams into Puyallup police cars, drives away

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A “suspicious” car rammed into two Puyallup police cars this morning before fleeing the scene, officials said.

Officers responded around 7:24 a.m. to the Hamptons Apartments for reports of a “suspicious vehicle,” according to tweets from the department. The caller said that the occupants of a silver SUV were seen attempting to break into another car.

When police went to talk to the driver and passenger n the car, officials said the car rammed two police vehicles. The driver sped away in the car, a silver Ford Edge, while a female passenger ran away on foot.

Officials originally began pursuing the suspect car, because they believe the officers had been assaulted, according to a release from the department. The Puyallup Police Department said this type of pursuit would be appropriate under new 2021 legislation. However, once it was determined that the officers were not in their cars when the vehicles were rammed, the actions no longer rose to a level authorizing pursuit under the legislation.

The woman was located near 23rd Avenue SE and 7th Street SE after she broke into a car. Police said she is now in custody.

Officers are still trying to locate the original Ford Edge that rammed the police cars.

