Johnson City, TN

Registration open for Johnson City Christmas Parade after year off

By Van Jones
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IkmS0_0ckTNBFC00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The community is gearing up for the upcoming Christmas holiday.

The Blue Plum Organization is getting ready to host its Christmas parade once again after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme of this year’s parade will be the Nutcracker.

Spectators can come out and see custom-built floats, dance teams, performances from local high school bands and more.

Niswonger Children’s Network Raffle Fundraiser tickets now on sale

“This is one of our favorite things to do for downtown, to see those smiling faces when we walk through, to see all of the community come together and make their floats, it’s just something that warms all of our hearts and we had to cancel so much last year,” said Caroline Abercrombie, Vice President of the Blue Plum Organization.

Prizes will be handed out to first, second and third place winners of the parade.

The parade is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 starting at 10:30 a.m. The parade will begin in lot number 9 at East Tennessee State University and travel to the Old Burley Lot located on the corner of East State of Franklin and Legion Street.

If you can’t make it out to the parade in person, you will be able to watch it on News Channel 11 and online at WJHL.com.

Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program has begun

For those who are interested in being part of the parade, you can sign up on WJHL.com , just find the link on our homepage right under our top stories section.

More information on signing up for the parade can also be found on the Blue Plum Organization’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

Tipton-Haynes hosts military history for Veterans’ Day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As Veterans’ Day approaches this week, people were able to get a better understanding of the American soldier at the 10th annual “A Walk in Their Boots event” held at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City. One major feature of the event was the “All Era Military Timeline” highlighting […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Remote Area Medical sets up clinic in Gray, Tenn.

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Remote Area Medical Clinic has set up shop in Gray and will be there all weekend long. The clinic will be providing general medical care as well as dental and vision care at the Appalachian Fairgrounds. Patients were able to receive care as early as 6 a.m. on Saturday, with […]
GRAY, TN
