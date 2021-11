Developer Paul Ciminelli has conducted his own study that leads him to believe that the Central Terminal is the ideal location for an urban Buffalo Bills stadium. Speaking with Ciminelli, I learned that one of the main reasons behind supporting this location was the opportunity and ability to help create a sports district in the city of Buffalo. After all, the Central Terminal campus will become whatever we deem it will become. In the case of Buffalo sports, Ciminelli feels that by placing the Bills stadium at the site, sports-mania will take hold and ripple outward, thus creating a sports destination unto itself.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO