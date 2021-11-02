CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 100 global leaders pledge to end deforestation by 2030

GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - More than 100 global leaders have pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade, underpinned by $19 billion in public and private funds to invest in protecting and restoring forests. The promise, made in a joint statement...

Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
Joe Biden
Jair Bolsonaro
ecowatch.com

More Than 100 Countries Pledge to End Deforestation by 2030 in First Major COP26 Deal

In the first major deal to come out of the COP26 climate talks, more than 100 countries have pledged to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030. The countries agreeing to the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use include nations with important forest cover like Brazil, Russia, Canada, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo as well as major emitters like the U.S. and China. All told, the signatories hold more than 85 percent of the world's forests within their borders.
AFP

US orders diplomats out of Ethiopia as rebels approach capital

The US said on Saturday it had ordered all of its non-essential diplomats and their families to leave Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged people to make sacrifices to fend off rebels threatening to advance on the capital. Nine rebel groups said on Friday they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine-like conditions. Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. The US State Department said it had "ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and their family members" on Friday, and it was also urging all other US nationals to leave.
Indonesia
Brazil
ABC News

The Latest: UK leader presses China's Xi on climate targets

ROME -- The Latest on the Group of 20 summit taking place in Rome:. ROME — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he unsuccessfully pressed President Xi Jinping to increase China’s carbon-cutting goals ahead of a key United Nations climate change summit. China released an updated version of its climate...
95.5 FM WIFC

EU VP meets Brazil’s Bolsonaro, welcomes pledge to end deforestation

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s government has shown new commitment to ending illegal deforestation in the Amazon and is aware it is a hurdle to improved ties with Europe, the Vice President of the European Union Josep Borrell said on Thursday. Borrell met briefly with Bolsonaro on the...
AFP

US urges Americans to leave Ethiopia urgently as rebels join forces

The US embassy in Addis Ababa on Friday urged Americans to leave Ethiopia "as soon as possible" over fears of a rebel advance on the capital, as nine groups battling the government joined forces. Concern over the country's year-old conflict is escalating after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government declared a state of emergency and vowed to press on to victory in "an existential war." In an advisory, the US embassy warned "the security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid." It urged "citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible."
The Independent

Clean up your mess, youth tell climate talks inside and out

The generation of young people who will inherit a warmer future is telling the generation that caused carbon pollution to clean up its mess — from both inside and outside United Nations climate talks.Or better yet, let us do it ourselves, many say.“It's our future. Our future is being negotiated, and we don’t have a seat at the table,” said 20-year-old Boston College student Julia Horchos. Horchos was one of the numerous young people inside the venue in Glasgow Scotland, where government leaders, industry executives and activists are discussing how the world can avoid catastrophic climate change. But...
Reuters

How to save the Amazon: what they are saying at U.N. climate talks

GLASGOW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - COP26, a U.N. conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running for the first two weeks of November. Here are some quotes from participants on Thursday, Nov. 4:. ALEXANDRE SARAIVA, A FORMER POLICE CHIEF IN BRAZIL'S AMAZON REGION, urging Europe...
The Independent

Climate march keeps up pressure on leaders at U.N. summit

The public pressure that helped spur more world action on global warming is due to be on full display outside the U.N. climate summit Saturday, when thousands of demonstrators are expected to march through the rainy grey streets of Glasgow to demand leaders move faster to cut fossil fuels that are wrecking the climate.Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists. Scots are accustomed to inclement weather, and turnout for the march was expected to be strong despite stiff gusts and a drizzle that turned to cold rain.Inside...
