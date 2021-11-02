4 men get decades in prison for attack on store chain owner

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Four men have pleaded guilty to attacking the owner of a South Carolina convenience store chain and his wife as part of a long-planned robbery.

Warren Willis was beaten and kidnapped as he left his W.E. Willis store in Landrum in September 2018 and the kidnappers went to his home, tied up his wife and shot her twice in the stomach before ransacking the house, Solicitor Walt Wilkins told media outlets.

Both of them survived the attack, but family members said they have long term physical and psychological problems.

The men pleaded guilty Monday during jury selection for their trials.

Jack Corris Foreman III was sentenced to 60 years in prison because he was the mastermind of the attack, Wilkins said. The other three defendants got between 45 years and 60 years in prison. They all pleaded guilty to attempted murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and other charges.