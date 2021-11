Yuki Tsunoda will head into F1's triple-header as an absolute beginner, having never run at any of the sport's three upcoming tracks, save on AlphaTauri's simulator. Tsunoda enjoyed a top-ten finish in Austin last time out, but the 21-year-old charger will have his work cut for him at the outset in Mexico City this weekend, where he'll need to get familiar with the venue's track but also to its high-altitude challenges.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO