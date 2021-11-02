CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italian watchdog drops Google display adv case as EU antitrust investigates

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s competition watchdog said on Tuesday it had dropped a probe into Alphabet’s Google alleged abuse of its dominant...

