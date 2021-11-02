CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Southampton Township, PA

Upcoming programs at the Township Library of Lower Southampton

timespub.com
 6 days ago

Fall is here and this November, the Feasterville Library will be featuring some new and forward-thinking programs for you to enjoy. We are excited to announce the addition of Roku media players to our collection. Each Roku allows you to access four popular premium channels: Prime, Netflix, Hulu and Acorn...

www.timespub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
artvoice.com

Downtown Central Library Programs November 8 – 14

Monday, November 8 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room. 10:00 AM – 10:15 AM Checkers Library TV presents “Reading Road Trip: Full STEAM Ahead” (virtual) 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM TechKnow Class: Internet Basics. TechKnow Lab. 3:30...
BUFFALO, NY
Indiana Gazette

Indiana Free Library sets weekly programs

The Indiana Free Library is excited to announce book clubs are back at the library. The past year all book clubs have been meeting virtually or at various outdoor venues. Library officials are happy to be able to host the book clubs back at the library as the weather turns colder.
INDIANA STATE
wtvy.com

Ozark-Dale County Library preparing for upcoming closures

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Opening day is drawing closer for the Ozark-Dale County Library’s new location. Before that can happen, library employees need time to prepare, leading to some upcoming closings. Beginning December 13th the library will be closed, it will reopen on the 28th and 29th. Allowing members to...
OZARK, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lower Southampton Township, PA
Government
City
Southampton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Lower Southampton Township, PA
Daily Local News

Phoenixville Public Library offers free online programs

The Phoenix Book Club, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults of all ages, will meet virtually on Monday, Nov. 8, at 7 PM. The group will discuss “American Dirt,” the New York Times Bestselling novel by Jeanine Cummins. Lydia Quixano Perez lives in the Mexican city of Acapulco. She runs a bookstore. She has a son, Luca, the love of her life, and a wonderful husband who is a journalist. And while cracks are beginning to show in Acapulco because of the drug cartels, her life is, by and large, reasonably comfortable. Even though she knows they’ll never sell, Lydia stocks some of her all-time favorite books in her store. And then one day a man enters the shop to browse and comes up to the register with four books he would like to buy, two of them her favorites. Javier is erudite. He is charming. And, unbeknownst to Lydia, he is the jefe of the newest drug cartel that has gruesomely taken over the city. When Lydia’s husband’s tell-all profile of Javier is published, none of their lives will ever be the same. Forced to flee, Lydia and eight-year-old Luca soon find themselves miles and worlds away from their comfortable middle-class existence. A physical copy or audiobook version of this book may be reserved at www.ccls.org. An eBook or eAudiobook copy may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. The public is invited to attend. If you are not already on the Book Club’s e-mail list, registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/american-dirt or by calling 610-933-3013 x132 to receive an invitation to this Zoom event. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
leominsterchamp.com

Upcoming events at the Leominster Public Library

Join us on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. as Henry the Juggler (AKA Henry Lappen) defies the laws of gravity while performing his spectacular juggling act! Watch as he juggles clubs, balls, rings, and other amazing apparatus. There will be tons of audience participation, so come out and have some fun! Registration is required for both kids and adults. This program is supported in part by a grant from the Leominster Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass. Cultural Council, a state agency, and the generous support of Digital Federal Credit Union.
LEOMINSTER, MA
TribTown.com

Library offering variety of programs this month

The Jackson County Public Library is offering online and in-person programs for teens and adults this month. Virtual programs will be held over Zoom or posted on the library’s Facebook page with a link to the library’s YouTube channel, which can be viewed at any time. Click the “Subscribe” button on the library’s YouTube channel and the notification bell icon to stay caught up with the library’s virtual programs. Program location and/or cancellation may depend on the county’s COVID-19 status.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
buckscountyherald.com

Southampton Free Library celebrates 100-year anniversary

Southampton Free Library will celebrate its 100th anniversary next month with a week of events and offerings. Until Nov. 6, the library will offer daily giveaways, raffle prizes, scavenger hunts and other programs. Six different giveaways will include mini fidget pop-its, soft pretzels, dinosaur eggs and 100th anniversary mugs. Giveaways...
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dungeons Dragons#Art#Pet Dogs#The Feasterville Library#Hulu#Acorn Tv#Hdmi#Scheduled Programs#Minecraft Makers#Minecraft Realms#Nintendo Switch#Xbox One#My Story
discoverestevan.com

November Programs at the Bienfait Public Library

It's a new month and the Bienfait Public Library is excited for what's to come this November!. Join Sheila and Macie as they chat about Makers kits, the importance of self-care, and more!
POLITICS
millburysutton.com

Programs with the Millbury Library, week of Nov. 4-10

The following programs will be offered at the Millbury Public Library. For information and to register for programs, call 508-865-1181 or visit https://millburylibrary.org. Hours -- Monday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; closed on Sundays. Brainfuse Tutoring. Through Aug....
MILLBURY, MA
maldenblueandgold.com

The Malden Public Library Partners Up with the NASA @ My Library Program

The Malden Public Library has been selected to be part of NASA @ My Library partnership. The NASA @ My Library partnership was granted to 60 libraries across the country this year, and the grant provides the Malden Public Library with resources and access to more space and STEM related programs.
MALDEN, MA
countynewsonline.org

Upcoming Programs at Darke County Parks

Darke County Park District will be offering a variety of programs this month:. November 6, 13, 20, 27 all day at Shawnee Prairie Preserve. Stop-in Saturdays at the Nature to enjoy a family fun activity each month! A new activity will be ready for you and your family at the Nature Center!
DARKE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Netflix
27east.com

Southampton Arts Center Offers Full Slate Of Programs For November

Continuing programming complementing its current exhibition, “Clearing The Air,” Southampton Arts Center (SAC) has scheduled a number of tours, workshops, wellness and films for the month of November. These events highlight and strengthen the exhibition’s theme of art as a means for therapy, escape, distraction, elevation, and reflection. ‘Here’s what’s on deck for November.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
kcaw.org

Armchair travel series to return to library programming

Sitka Public Library is resuming its Armchair Travel Series in November. Organizer Jeff Budd and Adult Services Librarian, Margot O’Connell join KCAW’s Meredith Redick to discuss some of the programs in the lineup. Listen below:. Shows are 20 to 25 minutes long the third Thursdays of the month November through...
Nashville Parent

Upcoming Programs and Events at the Discovery Center in Murfreesboro

The Discovery Center at Murfree Spring is a hands-on, environmental, cultural and educational museum located in Murfreesboro (502 S.E. Broad Street). The museum is open Wednesday - Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adjacent to the Center is the protected Murfree Spring wetlands, a natural habitat for a variety of fish, amphibians and birds. For more information, visit explorethedc.org or call 615-890-2300.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Daily Herald

Schaumburg Library to Present Final Civil War Program

The final installment of "The U.S. Civil War Series" presented by Professor Gary Midkiff will be held from 1:30-3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18 online with the Schaumburg Township District Library. Register at SchaumburgLibrary.org/Events to receive the Zoom link. This sixth and final presentation will cover the time period of August...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Times Reporter

Dover Library to host writing program

The Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St., will host the program “The Art of Writing” with author Paul Stutzman at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Community Room. Paul Stutzman will read excerpts from his three most recent books, “Don’t Wait Too Long,” “The Miracle Journey” and “The Cloud Factory,” and share strategies from his personal writing process. Stutzman’s editor will be present and will answer questions about the writing process.
DOVER, OH
Petoskey News-Review

Petoskey library kicks off NASA@My Library program on Nov. 4

PETOSKEY — Shoot for the stars with the Petoskey District Library’s new NASA@My Library program, which will be launching on Nov. 4. The library was selected through a competitive application process to be part of the education initiative. It was created to increase and enhance STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) learning opportunities for library patrons throughout the nation.
PETOSKEY, MI
Plumas County News

Join the library for its fall reading program

All Plumas County Library branches will be hosting a Fall Reading Program for anyone up to 18 from Nov. 1 to Dec. 4. Just as with past programs, readers sign up at their local branch and set their reading goal for each week. Each week when they have reached their goal, they can come into the library to record that goal, pick out a prize, and fill out a raffle ticket to be entered into a drawing for a gift card. (One prize and raffle ticket per reader per week.) The gift card winner will be drawn in December.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy