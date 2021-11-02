CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

D-backs’ new bench coach Jeff Banister complements manager Torey Lovullo

By NICHOLAS HODELL
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo wanted someone with a different personality to replace Luis Urueta as his new bench coach. That’s exactly who he got in Jeff Banister, a coach who also has previous bench coach experience. “What I was looking for in a bench coach was somebody that...

arizonasports.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLB

Mather returns to D-backs as hitting coach

The D-backs have hired Joe Mather as their new hitting coach, the club announced on Thursday. He will replace co-hitting coaches Drew Hedman and Rick Short, who are both candidates for other roles amid Arizona's restructuring of its coaching staff. "It was evident to me that he's going to be...
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Snake Bytes 11/2: Jeff Banister enters the chat

[D’backs.com] D-backs hire Jeff Banister as bench coach - [Jeff] Banister managed the Rangers from 2015-18, where he won two American League West titles while compiling a 325-313 (.509) record. He was named AL Manager of the Year in 2015. Banister worked in a variety of positions in the Pittsburgh organization, managing for six seasons before becoming Clint Hurdle’s bench coach from 2010-14. “I love the intensity of the game,” Banister said. “I love the energy of the game. I love watching players compete. I know that Torey, he thinks, he’s pretty stoic about the game. I hope that I add some energy inside that coaching room, inside that clubhouse, that complements Torey and is completely infectious with the entire coaching staff. I hope I have the ability to carry his message throughout that clubhouse on a daily basis, give him a sounding board within the game. It’s something that I did with Clint in Pittsburgh that worked very well.”
MLB
Yardbarker

Joc Pederson reportedly opts out of contract

According to ESPN, Joc Pederson has opted out of his contract and will become a free agent. Pederson had a mutual option for 2022, which would have paid him $10 million. Now, he will roll the dice and hit unrestricted free agency, hoping for a little more, and it’s not totally unexpected after his October heroics that propelled the Braves to their first World Series title since 1995. However, I thought there was a good chance both sides would decide to opt-in for one more ride.
MLB
audacy.com

4 potential landing spots for Max Scherzer in free agency

Seven years after signing a $210 million deal with the Washington Nationals in free agency -- which we ranked as one of the greatest deals in MLB history -- Max Scherzer is again a free agent. And even as he prepares for his age-37 season, Scherzer remains among the best...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Joe Mather
Person
Torey Lovullo
Person
Jeff Banister
Person
Daulton Varsho
FanSided

3 Red Sox players who won’t be back next season

The Boston Red Sox made it to the ALCS but still have work to do if they want to challenge for a World Series. That means making tough free agent decisions. The 2021 season will go down as one to build on for the Red Sox. They exceeded expectations by...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Texas Rangers#The Toronto Blue Jays#Al Manager
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 candidates to become St. Louis Cardinals bench coach

With the naming of Oli Marmol as the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals, the club is now on the search for a new bench coach. The St. Louis Cardinals will look to name a new bench coach now that former bench coach Oli Marmol was named the club’s manager.
MLB
MLB

The latest Anthony Rizzo rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is a free agent. Read all about Rizzo here. Oct. 25: Rizzo could be hoping for Bronx return (report) First baseman Anthony Rizzo seemed to enjoy his brief tenure in pinstripes, so much...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To What Pete Rose Said About Yankees Hitter

It’s safe to say Pete Rose was not a fan of the lineup the New York Yankees used for the American League Wild Card Game . During a recent discussion with USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the former MVP bashed the team’s “all-or-nothing” approach. “That was the worst (expletive) lineup they...
MLB
Yardbarker

Astros skipper Dusty Baker was so ticked after Jorge Soler’s Game 6 HR

Jorge Soler broke open Game 6 of the World Series in Houston on Tuesday night, and Dusty Baker could not have been more upset. Soler was batting for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the third inning with two on and two outs in a scoreless game. He was facing Luis Garcia and had a full count. Soler got a hanging breaking ball and launched it to deep left field over the train tracks at Minute Maid Park for a three-run home run.
MLB
chatsports.com

Kyle Schwarber: 'It'd Be Pretty Stupid' to Not Consider Signing New Red Sox Contract

Boston Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber is headed for free agency, but it seems that he doesn't plan on going anywhere. After being acquired from the Washington Nationals at this year's trade deadline, Schwarber said he's content in Boston and wouldn't mind staying put this offseason. "It'd be pretty stupid...
MLB
Yardbarker

The Yankees might already have their future starting shortstop on the roster

The New York Yankees are heading into the 2022 off-season with one goal in mind, finding a starting shortstop for the future. While they wait for young prospect Anthony Volpe to reach the major leagues, the Bombers must find a supplement with quality defense to fill a position that Gleyber Torres simply couldn’t hold down.
MLB
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy