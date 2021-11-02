Advancements in Customer Information System (CIS) Market Growth with a CAGR of 11%, Trends -The rise in smart city initiatives

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled "Global Hydrochloric Acid Market" that offers key insights into market share, market size, revenue growth, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework, and geographical bifurcation. The global Hydrochloric Acid market is forecast to reach USD 8,704.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Hydrochloric acid, also known as muriatic acid, is a transparent, very strong solution of hydrogen chloride in water. It is produced using four production methods, a combination of chlorine and hydrogen, chlorination of organic, as a group of co-product in the manufacture of silica, and chemicals, salt-sulfuric acid production process. It is used as an essential product of the chemical industry and is used in many industrial processes such as food manufacturing, oil well acidizing, ore processing, producing calcium chloride, and steel pickling.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO